Marilyn G. Crawford’s Newly Released "Mystery of the Mazzaroth: Time Travel Encounters" is a Captivating and Thought-Provoking Adventure
“Mystery of the Mazzaroth: Time Travel Encounters” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marilyn G. Crawford is an engaging and spiritually enriching tale that explores themes of faith, destiny, and the supernatural through a thrilling narrative of time travel and divine encounters.
Jackson, MS, August 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Mystery of the Mazzaroth: Time Travel Encounters,” a spellbinding journey of faith and adventure, is the creation of published author, Marilyn G. Crawford.
Crawford shares, “Annabelle Wellington lives with her parents in the historic neighborhood of Ashbury Falls, North Carolina, in a renovated Greek revival bed-and-breakfast. On the mansion grounds, final touches bring the carriage house back to life, where Annabelle and her best friend, Madison, stumble upon a secret room. Once inside, they discover an old steamer trunk with priceless treasures and a vintage telescope, thrusting them into the world of the supernatural, where they encounter zodiac signs that come alive and transport them to biblical locations, where the past awaits them and the future has already happened. While Madison struggles with this new world, forces of darkness are unleashed against Annabelle, who accepts her divine assignment to expose one of Satan’s greatest deceptions: the lie of the zodiac. Throughout Annabelle’s journey, she’s encouraged by angelic activity and a prophetic dream confirming she’s on the right path: the path to life. Only nothing could prepare her for when a zodiac sign takes her to the library in heaven, where she learns her destiny was recorded in a book long before the dawn of time.
"Ultimately, nothing will stop Annabelle from her divine assignment and her quest to expose one of Satan’s biggest lies since the beginning of time.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marilyn G. Crawford’s new book is an inspiring and adventurous story that challenges readers to reflect on spiritual truths and the power of divine purpose.
Consumers can purchase “Mystery of the Mazzaroth: Time Travel Encounters” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Mystery of the Mazzaroth: Time Travel Encounters,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
