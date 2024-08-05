Rose Marie Remley’s New Book, "Watch for Change," is a Compelling Novel That Delves Into Themes of Second Chances, Resilience, and Making Up for Missed Opportunities
New York, NY, August 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Rose Marie Remley, a freelance writer who loves history and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and secondary education from the University of Puget Sound, has completed her most recent book, “Watch for Change”: a captivating novel set in post-Civil War America that centers around a spinster seamstress who manages to make herself young again and reshape her destiny.
“It is fifteen years after the end of the Civil War, and Fannie, a forty-one-year-old spinster lives in a small town in Georgia, where she works as a seamstress,” writes Remley. “One day, her elderly friend, Sarah, gives her a beautiful gold pendant watch. She tells Fannie that the watch has magical properties that will make her younger. Fannie is reluctant to take the watch but humors her friend. Then something terrible happens, and Fannie is forced to use the watch. She changes her age to twenty and leaves town with nothing but a valise with a few personal items, the clothes on her back, and a handful of dollars.
“Fannie loves her new life in Washington, DC, and the friends she meets in the rooming house where she lives. But life is not always easy, and Fannie has obstacles to overcome. When Fannie meets John, she finds him attractive. He begins wooing her right away, though she is hesitant to respond so quickly. She is inexperienced in the ways of the world and of men. But new problems arise, and when unbearable events take place, she leans on John and gives into his pleas that they marry. Things are good for a time. But when Sarah dies, Fannie must see that her granddaughter gets an education, and her life begins to fall apart. She is unable to conceive. Financial worries and other issues stalk her. Will her marriage survive? Will she survive?”
Published by Fulton Books, Rose Marie Remley’s book explores themes of love, loss, resilience, and the enduring quest for fulfillment as Fannie finds her resilience and determination put to the ultimate test. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Watch for Change” offers a poignant and thought-provoking narrative that promises to captivate and spark readers to contemplate the power of one’s choices and the resilience of the human spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Watch for Change” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“It is fifteen years after the end of the Civil War, and Fannie, a forty-one-year-old spinster lives in a small town in Georgia, where she works as a seamstress,” writes Remley. “One day, her elderly friend, Sarah, gives her a beautiful gold pendant watch. She tells Fannie that the watch has magical properties that will make her younger. Fannie is reluctant to take the watch but humors her friend. Then something terrible happens, and Fannie is forced to use the watch. She changes her age to twenty and leaves town with nothing but a valise with a few personal items, the clothes on her back, and a handful of dollars.
“Fannie loves her new life in Washington, DC, and the friends she meets in the rooming house where she lives. But life is not always easy, and Fannie has obstacles to overcome. When Fannie meets John, she finds him attractive. He begins wooing her right away, though she is hesitant to respond so quickly. She is inexperienced in the ways of the world and of men. But new problems arise, and when unbearable events take place, she leans on John and gives into his pleas that they marry. Things are good for a time. But when Sarah dies, Fannie must see that her granddaughter gets an education, and her life begins to fall apart. She is unable to conceive. Financial worries and other issues stalk her. Will her marriage survive? Will she survive?”
Published by Fulton Books, Rose Marie Remley’s book explores themes of love, loss, resilience, and the enduring quest for fulfillment as Fannie finds her resilience and determination put to the ultimate test. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Watch for Change” offers a poignant and thought-provoking narrative that promises to captivate and spark readers to contemplate the power of one’s choices and the resilience of the human spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Watch for Change” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories