D. L. Struble’s Book, “Barbed Wire Fences: A Collection of Free Verse,” is a Poignant Exploration of the Author’s Trials and Triumphs Through Evocative Free Verse Poetry
New York, NY, August 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author D. L. Struble, who received an Honorable Discharge from the US Navy as a helicopter rescue swimmer and is a proud wartime veteran, has completed his most recent book, “Barbed Wire Fences: A Collection of Free Verse”: a deeply personal compilation of poetry spans over three decades of the author’s life, capturing a spectrum of emotions from joy and adventure to sorrow and transformation.
Born in California and raised in Phoenix, Arizona, author D. L. Struble began a twenty-three-year career in the semiconductor industry. During that time, he became the father of two amazing boys—Mathew and Mark. At forty-eight years old, he retired early to pursue his best life with his wife, Tammy, and their now-adult children in the small Texas town of Taylor. He was fortunate enough to be able to adopt his stepdaughter, Brooke. Currently, he and Tammy own and operate The Loose Screw Craft Beer House and Garden, and he continues his writing passion.
“This collection of work is the culmination of more than thirty years of number 2 pencil scribbling, stream of thoughts, editing, rewriting, compiling, and more writing and rewriting,” writes Struble. “The work chosen for print represents different periods in my life: joy, adventure, sorrow, anger, and struggles. Looking back through these pieces, I decided not to print them in any chronological order but rather in an order that felt right to me. The writings span through most of the major events in my life, from my childhood and navigating my relationship with my parents; the birth of my first son, Mathew; the bone-crushing sorrow of Mark’s disability; my divorce from my first wife; the rebirth of myself and marriage to my second wife (the Kentucky girl), Tammy; my departure from the soul-sucking arena of corporate America; and finally my exhausting journey to find my true self.”
Published by Fulton Books, D. L. Struble’s book is a deeply personal collection that’s sure to captivate readers from all walks of life with its blend of lyrical prowess and heartfelt introspection. Accompanied by the striking artwork of photo illustrator Stephen Hoskins, D. L. Struble’s ability to evoke powerful emotions through his words creates a literary experience that is both profound and enriching and is sure to leave a lasting impact on readers long after its final page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Barbed Wire Fences: A Collection of Free Verse” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Born in California and raised in Phoenix, Arizona, author D. L. Struble began a twenty-three-year career in the semiconductor industry. During that time, he became the father of two amazing boys—Mathew and Mark. At forty-eight years old, he retired early to pursue his best life with his wife, Tammy, and their now-adult children in the small Texas town of Taylor. He was fortunate enough to be able to adopt his stepdaughter, Brooke. Currently, he and Tammy own and operate The Loose Screw Craft Beer House and Garden, and he continues his writing passion.
“This collection of work is the culmination of more than thirty years of number 2 pencil scribbling, stream of thoughts, editing, rewriting, compiling, and more writing and rewriting,” writes Struble. “The work chosen for print represents different periods in my life: joy, adventure, sorrow, anger, and struggles. Looking back through these pieces, I decided not to print them in any chronological order but rather in an order that felt right to me. The writings span through most of the major events in my life, from my childhood and navigating my relationship with my parents; the birth of my first son, Mathew; the bone-crushing sorrow of Mark’s disability; my divorce from my first wife; the rebirth of myself and marriage to my second wife (the Kentucky girl), Tammy; my departure from the soul-sucking arena of corporate America; and finally my exhausting journey to find my true self.”
Published by Fulton Books, D. L. Struble’s book is a deeply personal collection that’s sure to captivate readers from all walks of life with its blend of lyrical prowess and heartfelt introspection. Accompanied by the striking artwork of photo illustrator Stephen Hoskins, D. L. Struble’s ability to evoke powerful emotions through his words creates a literary experience that is both profound and enriching and is sure to leave a lasting impact on readers long after its final page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Barbed Wire Fences: A Collection of Free Verse” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories