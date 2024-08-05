Author Sandra D. Fairweather’s New Book, “Surviving HS X5654,” is a Book Dedicated to the Study of Smaller Schools and Their Failures
Recent release “Surviving HS X5654” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sandra D. Fairweather is a deep account of small schools and the environment that was wanted, and what was created instead.
Bronx, NY, August 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sandra D. Fairweather has completed her new book, “Surviving HS X5654”: a deep look into the perceived failure of traditional public schools, which then led to the growth of a small-school movement that could serve for a tighter knit community to help with learning and growth, but in reality, what happened instead is that many of those who were who were put in leadership of these schools were ultimately corrupted by it.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sandra D. Fairweather’s work brings to light the truth of these institutions where the staff would use any tool they had to maintain their position, which in turn would cause fighting constantly to the point of making a lot of the staff leave their stations, which at it’s core only serves to hurt the very people it was meant to serve, but the book also attempts to shed light on the methods and changes needed to actually create that environment.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Surviving HS X5654” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
