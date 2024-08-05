Author Terri Lynn Smart Packard’s New Book, “My Smart Romance: A True Story and Poems,” is a Heartfelt Account of the Author’s Journey of Faith, Love, & Personal Growth
Recent release “My Smart Romance: A True Story and Poems” from Covenant Books author Terri Lynn Smart Packard chronicles the author’s transformative journey through prayers, poems, and personal reflections. This intimate memoir offers readers a glimpse into Terri's faith-driven navigation of career choices, marriage, and the profound impact of God's guidance in her life.
Florence, CO, August 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Terri Lynn Smart Packard, a pastor’s wife who wears many hats at her church and, for the past twenty-one years, has been a substitute teacher, has completed her new book, “My Smart Romance: A True Story and Poems”: a captivating blend of personal narrative, heartfelt prayers, and evocative poetry that documents her journey of faith, love, and self-discovery.
Packard begins her tale, “Adorned in a flowing white wedding gown with a lacy veil covering my happy face, I swept down the aisle of the church surrounded by flowers. At the altar, there stood this strikingly handsome prince of a man. Our eyes met, and the lightning of love flashed between us.
“That was my dream as a young woman. I went to a Christian college, looking for the hunk who loved Jesus. Turned out, I studied a lot more than I dated. I loved the dorm life, the campus, the classes, but where was that guy? After four years, I graduated with honors, a bachelor of arts degree, and a teaching license in math and science, but no engagement ring.
“So I went to graduate school. I was in a new state and a new city—Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. I started my new life in my first apartment. Maybe here was where my prince was hiding.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Terri Lynn Smart Packard’s new book is a story of love, faith, and resilience, where God's presence and guidance have been central to the author’s journey. Through heartfelt narratives and soul-stirring poetry, “My Smart Romance” is a stirring reminder of the enduring power of faith and love, serving as a source of hope and encouragement for anyone navigating life's challenges with faith as their compass.
Readers can purchase “My Smart Romance: A True Story and Poems” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
