Author Terri Lynn Smart Packard’s New Book, “My Smart Romance: A True Story and Poems,” is a Heartfelt Account of the Author’s Journey of Faith, Love, & Personal Growth

Recent release “My Smart Romance: A True Story and Poems” from Covenant Books author Terri Lynn Smart Packard chronicles the author’s transformative journey through prayers, poems, and personal reflections. This intimate memoir offers readers a glimpse into Terri's faith-driven navigation of career choices, marriage, and the profound impact of God's guidance in her life.