Author Wayne Cleghorn’s New Book, "Life, Love, and Golf," is a Compelling Tale of Two Friends Who Find Their Relationship Tested as They Embark on a Career in Pro-Golf

Recent release “Life, Love, and Golf” from Page Publishing author Wayne Cleghorn is a captivating story that follows the lives of two young men who, brought together by their shared love of golf, begin playing tournaments all throughout the South. But as their careers take off, their lives take drastically different routes, leading to the ultimate test of their friendship.