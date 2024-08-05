Author Wayne Cleghorn’s New Book, "Life, Love, and Golf," is a Compelling Tale of Two Friends Who Find Their Relationship Tested as They Embark on a Career in Pro-Golf
Recent release “Life, Love, and Golf” from Page Publishing author Wayne Cleghorn is a captivating story that follows the lives of two young men who, brought together by their shared love of golf, begin playing tournaments all throughout the South. But as their careers take off, their lives take drastically different routes, leading to the ultimate test of their friendship.
Delta, AL, August 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Wayne Cleghorn, who currently resides in Alabama where he enjoys golf, fishing, and writing, has completed his new book, “Life, Love, and Golf”: a gripping story of two young men whose friendship becomes frayed after they begin playing golf professionally and their lives soon begin to lead off in opposite directions.
“Two friends begin playing in big-money games at county clubs throughout the South,” writes Cleghorn. “One falls for the pleasures of life, one falls in love with his high school sweetheart, and a relationship is put to the ultimate test. Come along for the ride!”
Published by Page Publishing, Wayne Cleghorn’s engaging tale is a poignant and character-driven ride that will transport readers as they discover the pressure and losses that come with chasing after one’s dreams. Thought-provoking and human, “Life, Love, and Golf” is sure to keep the pages turning and remain with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Life, Love, and Golf” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
