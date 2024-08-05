Author Renee T. Williams’s New Book, "Little Boy Blue and the Lion," Follows a Young Boy and His Father on a Journey to Discover the Majestic Lions of Africa
Recent release “Little Boy Blue and the Lion” from Page Publishing author Renee T. Williams is an exhilarating tale that follows a young boy who dreams of faraway lands and is especially enamored by the majesty of lions. With the help of his airline pilot father, he sets off on a thrilling adventure to Africa to roam alongside the lions there.
Bremerton, WA, August 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Renee T. Williams, a loving wife and mother who works as a sales associate at Macy’s and has written stories since she was seventeen, has completed her new book, “Little Boy Blue and the Lion”: a charming and engaging story of a young boy who spends his days dreaming about faraway places, and, with his father’s help, is whisked away to spend times with the lions amongst the wilds of Africa.
Williams begins her tale, “Once upon a time, there was a little boy dressed all in blue sitting under an apple tree. It was a warm day, and the little boy was lost in thought. He dreamed of faraway places—places he had only seen in books. He sat up against the apple tree, and right before it started to rain, he had a brilliant idea. ‘Why not go to Africa?’ he thought.”
Published by Page Publishing, Renee T. Williams’s delightful tale is a celebration of the magic of childhood imagination, the power of exploration, and the beauty of the natural world. With stunning illustrations and a captivating narrative, “Little Boy Blue and the Lion” will help inspire young readers to dream big, explore new horizons, and embrace the wild spirit that lies within them.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Little Boy Blue and the Lion” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
