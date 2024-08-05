Author Renee T. Williams’s New Book, "Little Boy Blue and the Lion," Follows a Young Boy and His Father on a Journey to Discover the Majestic Lions of Africa

Recent release “Little Boy Blue and the Lion” from Page Publishing author Renee T. Williams is an exhilarating tale that follows a young boy who dreams of faraway lands and is especially enamored by the majesty of lions. With the help of his airline pilot father, he sets off on a thrilling adventure to Africa to roam alongside the lions there.