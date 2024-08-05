Author D.E. Langley’s New Book, "Ends of the Seventh Year," is a Captivating Series of Both Truth and Fiction That Explores Faith, Prophecy, and Personal Transformation

Recent release “Ends of the Seventh Year” from Page Publishing author D.E. Langley intricately weaves biblical prophecy with personal narratives, delving into the last 2,300 days of Earth's current age and the dawn of a new era. This collection of poignant stories explores themes of love, hardship, and redemption, promising readers an emotional journey that challenges and inspires.