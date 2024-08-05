Author D.E. Langley’s New Book, "Ends of the Seventh Year," is a Captivating Series of Both Truth and Fiction That Explores Faith, Prophecy, and Personal Transformation
Recent release “Ends of the Seventh Year” from Page Publishing author D.E. Langley intricately weaves biblical prophecy with personal narratives, delving into the last 2,300 days of Earth's current age and the dawn of a new era. This collection of poignant stories explores themes of love, hardship, and redemption, promising readers an emotional journey that challenges and inspires.
New York, NY, August 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- D.E. Langley has completed his new book, “Ends of the Seventh Year”: a thought-provoking and engaging narrative set against the backdrop of biblical scriptures and prophetic timelines, that delves into the final 2,300 days of Earth's current age and the profound shifts leading into a new era.
Drawing from the rich tapestry of the King James Version scripture, Langley blends factual prophecy with a collection of emotive stories, some drawn from real-life experiences. "Ends of the Seventh Year" is a mosaic of human experiences, ranging from tales of supernatural encounters to heartfelt accounts of love's trials and triumphs.
“‘Ends of the Seventh Year’ is based on the last 2,300 days of this earth age and how they shall transition into the new earth age,” writes Langley. “Although based on truth, this story is fictional simply because it is composed of an array of stories, some true, some false. What I call tru-iction.
“The stories set forth herein will make some laugh as well as make others cry. Even as certain others shall become confused, many will feel anger. But if any of the stories herein make you think about getting the spirit of truth in yourself, then I will have done that for which I was sent to do, for verily you are your brother’s keeper. Yet I write unto you this one explicit warning.”
Published by Page Publishing, D.E. Langley’s enthralling tales will take readers on a powerful journey where revelations unfold as the end of one epoch gives way to the beginning of another. Langley's writing style, characterized by its sincerity and depth, ensures that “Ends of the Seventh Year” resonates beyond its pages, sparking conversations about faith, destiny, and a deeper understanding of life's journey.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Ends of the Seventh Year” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
