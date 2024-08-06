Author Cristina E. Gault’s New Book, "Brian’s Bean: A Story of Love, Illness, and Overcoming," Shares the Moving Story of a Couple Who Worked Together to Overcome Illness

Recent release “Brian’s Bean: A Story of Love, Illness, and Overcoming” from Page Publishing author Cristina E. Gault tells the remarkable story of a husband and wife who leaned on each other to battle through life-threatening illness.