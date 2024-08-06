Author Cristina E. Gault’s New Book, "Brian’s Bean: A Story of Love, Illness, and Overcoming," Shares the Moving Story of a Couple Who Worked Together to Overcome Illness
Recent release “Brian’s Bean: A Story of Love, Illness, and Overcoming” from Page Publishing author Cristina E. Gault tells the remarkable story of a husband and wife who leaned on each other to battle through life-threatening illness.
New York, NY, August 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cristina E. Gault, who is from Olathe, Kansas, has completed her new book, “Brian’s Bean: A Story of Love, Illness, and Overcoming”: an inspiring account of a couple who stood by each other’s side through life-threatening illness.
Author Cristina E. Gault started as an administrative assistant for the public works department and attended a local community college. She took basic courses and graduated with an associate’s degree in business administration and marketing.
She worked directly with seniors for the county’s bus company and started dabbling in advertising for that same bus company. She overcame her fear of public speaking and began promoting bus services to area businesses. She stayed with the bus company for eighteen years until it was dissolved. She was offered another position within the county where she worked with low-income individuals and families until her retirement in 2022. She excelled and went back to school at forty-eight years of age and earned her bachelor’s in human services.
She is married to Brian and was able to save his life in June 2021 by donating her kidney to him.
Gault writes, “The purpose of this book is to provide hope, educate, and inform others. I’m throwing in a little courage to any of you facing a debilitating illness; some humor and entertainment are just extras! Brian and I have been through a life-and-death situation and are still fighting to come out on the other side. I don’t think I could have done this without my faith in God, my church family, my blood family, and my friends praying and keeping us positive.”
Published by Page Publishing, Cristina E. Gault’s incredible tale inspires readers to find their life’s purpose, pray for it to be revealed, and use it where it is needed.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Brian’s Bean: A Story of Love, Illness, and Overcoming” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
