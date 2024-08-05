Author F.F. Alford’s New Book, “Loving an Older Woman: Love Can Be Found at Any Age Victoria’s Romance,” is a Poignant Exploration of a Romance That Transcends Age
Recent release “Loving an Older Woman: Love Can Be Found at Any Age Victoria’s Romance” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author F.F. Alford is a gripping romance that centers around Victoria, an older woman who unexpectedly encounters a former flame that brings love, desire, and second chances into her life.
New York, NY, August 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- F.F. Alford, a retired healthcare administrative analyst in the medical industry, has completed her new book, “Loving an Older Woman: Love Can Be Found at Any Age Victoria’s Romance”: a powerful and compelling novel that follows an older woman who finds her life reinvigorated when a lover from her past enters her life once more, offering her a second chance at love.
After working for so many years in the courts and healthcare systems, author F.F. Alford decided to return to her love of writing. Her primary focus is to bring romance to older women searching for true love in modern times. Additionally, she enjoys traveling and cruising to her favorite Caribbean islands with her husband, family, and friends.
In “Loving an Older Woman,” readers are introduced to Tori, a woman of a certain age who unexpectedly encounters a man from her past who once again ignites her heart. Alonzo's reappearance stirs emotions Tori thought long buried, challenging her perceptions of love and relationships. As their paths cross once again, Tori finds herself drawn to Alonzo in ways she hadn't anticipated, grappling with the complexities and allure of desire.
“As he came closer, Tori’s body did something that it hadn’t done in years,” writes Alford. “She felt her temperature rising, and as he approached, she breathed out…
“‘Hello, Alonzo,’ Tori softly replied. This man had plagued her thoughts since their brief affair all those years ago, and now he is here in the flesh. The universe was playing tricks on her. How the hell did he just show up like magic? He had plagued her dreams.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, F.F. Alford’s enthralling tale captures the essence of longing, passion, and the highs and lows of human relationships, and will invite readers to contemplate the depth of connection and the possibility of love's resurgence, no matter one's stage in life. For readers seeking a story that transcends age and embraces the timeless pull of love, “Loving an Older Woman: Love Can Be Found at Any Age Victoria’s Romance” offers a compelling narrative that is sure to resonate long after its final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this titillating work can purchase "Loving an Older Woman: Love Can Be Found at Any Age Victoria’s Romance" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
After working for so many years in the courts and healthcare systems, author F.F. Alford decided to return to her love of writing. Her primary focus is to bring romance to older women searching for true love in modern times. Additionally, she enjoys traveling and cruising to her favorite Caribbean islands with her husband, family, and friends.
In “Loving an Older Woman,” readers are introduced to Tori, a woman of a certain age who unexpectedly encounters a man from her past who once again ignites her heart. Alonzo's reappearance stirs emotions Tori thought long buried, challenging her perceptions of love and relationships. As their paths cross once again, Tori finds herself drawn to Alonzo in ways she hadn't anticipated, grappling with the complexities and allure of desire.
“As he came closer, Tori’s body did something that it hadn’t done in years,” writes Alford. “She felt her temperature rising, and as he approached, she breathed out…
“‘Hello, Alonzo,’ Tori softly replied. This man had plagued her thoughts since their brief affair all those years ago, and now he is here in the flesh. The universe was playing tricks on her. How the hell did he just show up like magic? He had plagued her dreams.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, F.F. Alford’s enthralling tale captures the essence of longing, passion, and the highs and lows of human relationships, and will invite readers to contemplate the depth of connection and the possibility of love's resurgence, no matter one's stage in life. For readers seeking a story that transcends age and embraces the timeless pull of love, “Loving an Older Woman: Love Can Be Found at Any Age Victoria’s Romance” offers a compelling narrative that is sure to resonate long after its final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this titillating work can purchase "Loving an Older Woman: Love Can Be Found at Any Age Victoria’s Romance" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories