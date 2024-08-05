Author F.F. Alford’s New Book, “Loving an Older Woman: Love Can Be Found at Any Age Victoria’s Romance,” is a Poignant Exploration of a Romance That Transcends Age

Recent release “Loving an Older Woman: Love Can Be Found at Any Age Victoria’s Romance” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author F.F. Alford is a gripping romance that centers around Victoria, an older woman who unexpectedly encounters a former flame that brings love, desire, and second chances into her life.