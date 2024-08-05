Author Whytebird’s New Book, "Ishtar the Fallen Angel," Centers Around the First Female Seraphim, Who Finds Herself Torn Between Love, Obedience, and Destiny
Recent release “Ishtar the Fallen Angel” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Whytebird, also known as Ayomide Oche Aderemi, is a gripping narrative told through the eyes of Ishtar, the first female seraphim, who must grapple with forbidden emotions and the allure of rebellion in heaven, leading her down a road examining the complexities of free will.
New York, NY, August 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Whytebird, a Canadian author with West African heritage and is also known as Ayomide Oche Aderemi, has completed his new book, “Ishtar the Fallen Angel”: a divine saga that follows Ishtar, the first female seraphim in Heaven, who finds herself drawn to forbidden desires and confronting the constraints of Heavenly law to forge a destiny of her own making.
As a child, author Whytebird, also known as Aymoide Oche Aderemi, was bullied and traumatized, which led him to discover his unbelievable creativity. His passion grew, it was his obsession with mythical creatures and his faith that led to the creation of his first debut novel. “Ishtar the Fallen Angel” marks his solid entrance into the literary world.
“Three powerful sons of God hold a place in the heart of the first female seraphim created by God,” writes Whytebird. “Ishtar is confused. Love is forbidden in heaven. What will she do? Will she defy God and fall with Lucifer, or will she be the obedient one? Or will she do the unexpected: fall and become her own god?
“‘I was the greatest soul ever created by God, standing next to Christ, Lucifer, and Michael. I was a seraphim, an angel. I stood before the Lord of hosts eternally proclaiming adoration to his name. Lucifer led worship. I, Ishtar, led praises. With tambourines and harps, we saluted the Lord of hosts. Everything was fine, everything was joyous, not until I fell along with Lucifer with the other hosts of the angels, making sweet wine turn sour. Who told you that you are all equal? You might be all humans, but your contents are not the same. Some souls are constructed by angels, Holy Spirit, the heavenly beings, Christ, and God himself, but God gives breath to all. That’s why some are richer, popular, some in joy, the others in sorrow. Although human decisions can infringe destiny, what will be will always be.’”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Whytebird’s thought-provoking tale is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on Ishtar’s exploration of love, rebellion, and destiny. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Ishtar the Fallen Angel” promises to challenge perceptions and leave readers spellbound, offering a captivating journey into realms where love and rebellion intertwine, shaping the very fabric of creation.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Ishtar the Fallen Angel" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
