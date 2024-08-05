Author Whytebird’s New Book, "Ishtar the Fallen Angel," Centers Around the First Female Seraphim, Who Finds Herself Torn Between Love, Obedience, and Destiny

Recent release “Ishtar the Fallen Angel” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Whytebird, also known as Ayomide Oche Aderemi, is a gripping narrative told through the eyes of Ishtar, the first female seraphim, who must grapple with forbidden emotions and the allure of rebellion in heaven, leading her down a road examining the complexities of free will.