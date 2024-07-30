Tikehau Capital Has Entered Into Exclusive Discussions to Sell Brown Europe to STS Metals, a Portfolio Company of Tinicum

Tikehau Capital, the global alternative asset manager, is pleased to announce that STS Metals, a manufacturer of titanium, stainless steel, nickel-based and other specialty alloys, has entered into exclusive discussions to acquire its portfolio company Brown Europe, a specialist in wire drawing of high-performance alloys for the aerospace industry.