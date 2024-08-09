6th Annual Cars & Coffee, Back for the Second Time in Downtown Owen Sound
Kemble, Canada, August 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance is pleased to announce the 6th Annual Cars & Coffee presented by Brackett Auto Group, set to take place in downtown Owen Sound in the River District for a second year. The event will take place on Saturday, September 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Cars & Coffee presented by Brackett Auto Group is a gathering of over 150 classic vehicles adorning the streets of downtown Owen Sound. Vehicles from all over Ontario will gather to celebrate the spirit of driving - making this event the highlight of any motoring enthusiast’s year. All vintage, exotic and classic vehicles 25 years and older are invited to participate in this event. Registration to show your vehicle can be found on their website, and the event is free for spectators.
“We wanted to create this event so we could recognize and appreciate the incredible vehicles that may not fit the requirements for the Sunday Concours but should be celebrated none-the-less,” said Rob McLeese, founder and show chair of the Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance, “Cars & Coffee presented by Brackett Auto Group also allows the community to truly become part of this amazing weekend.” Saturday offers a few other activities if one car show isn’t enough, including two free automotive seminars and the infamous Concours d’Lemons presented by Hagerty, back for its third year, also taking place in downtown Owen Sound.
Proceeds from Cars & Coffee presented by Brackett Auto Group are in support of the Brightshores Health System Owen Sound Foundation. The local hospital provides a wide range of services from emergency, ambulatory care, oncology, pediatrics, critical care, and surgery. The funds raised will go directly towards the purchase of necessary equipment for the hospital.
Those wishing to see more cars can also take to the streets of Grey Bruce County a day earlier as the Concours Participants’ Tour makes its way from Cobble Beach to the historic town of Meaford, Ontario leaving Cobble Beach at 10:30 a.m..
What is a Concours d’Elegance? Derived from the French term meaning a competition of elegance, the Concours d'Elegance has a historic story dating back to 17th Century French society. An event that began with horse-drawn carriages being paraded through the parks of Paris, France has evolved into a display of antique and classic cars for both competition and celebration. The 2024 Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance will be held on the 18th fairway of Cobble Beach Golf Resort & Community overlooking the beautiful waters of Georgian Bay. Tickets are now available along with information regarding all other events at www.cobblebeachconcours.com.
Allie Marsh
416-366-4820
https://www.cobblebeachconcours.com/
