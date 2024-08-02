Versasec Releases vSEC:TOOL K3.1
A New Update of the Experts’ Favorite Tool for Hardware Authenticators
Austin, TX, August 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Versasec, a global leader in identity and access management solutions, has released vSEC:TOOL K-Series version 3.1, a credential administration tool that also provides basic issuance of PKI authenticators. vSEC:TOOL K3.1 is available now from the Microsoft Store, free of charge, and supports the latest credentials in the market.
At its core, vSEC:TOOL can empower a user to issue a PKI certificate to a hardware MFA credential and set a PIN. For educational and evaluation purposes, it displays technical specifications of a modern MFA credential, such a smart card or token, including card serial number, token ID, minidriver, PIN tries left, space available, among other credential information. In addition to its core purpose, it can still accomplish some of the most basic credential management tasks. For example:
Non-techie users are able to change their PINs, online and offline, without having to learn any new system or enter a long process.
Next, logs and trace files from credential interaction to help a remote support team’s chances of helping with difficult credential issues.
Finally, for YubiKeys, vSEC:TOOL displays the token interface information.
“We are happy to continue to improve a popular and valuable tool to the general public. With vSEC:TOOL K-Series, everyone can learn to evaluate and self-issue a smart card, or token, a foundational skill for identity management.” said Joakim Thorén, CEO and Founder of Versasec. The K-Series has been used in courses at well-known universities and instructional videos on YouTube, among thousands of downloads. Now, with FIDO2 support, individuals can access the capabilities and properties of inserted FIDO2 authenticators. For more information, visit https://versasec.com/products/vsec-tool-k/.
About Versasec
The Versasec award-winning software is used by companies of all sizes to fulfill their ever-evolving cybersecurity strategies. Versasec provides the necessary orchestration to automate and manage the multiple Identity and Access Management (IAM) system, providing organizations a secure hub for their IAM solution providers: certificate authorities, user directories, HSM’s, credentials, and more. Versasec credential management system, vSEC:CMS, is available on-prem, and as a managed service through vSEC:CLOUD with premium support. Versasec supports the most number of credentials in the market, covering the latest modern authenticators and technologies such as PIV/PKI, FIDO, virtual, and physical credentials, as well as RFID for secure access control. Trusted by organizations and corporations worldwide, Versasec serves the public and private sectors in government, defense, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and more. Versasec is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
