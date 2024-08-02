BennyT's Dual Talent Shines in "Too Much Pride" Music Video

South of Kansas City, the multifaceted artist and videographer BennyT is poised to make waves with his latest single and music video release. Known for his exceptional videography under the brand BTL Visuals, BennyT steps into the spotlight with “Too Much Pride,” a song that not only highlights his lyrical prowess but also showcases his directorial and editing skills. This highly anticipated release is scheduled for August 2, 2024, and promises to be a significant milestone in BennyT’s career.