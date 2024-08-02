BennyT's Dual Talent Shines in "Too Much Pride" Music Video
South of Kansas City, the multifaceted artist and videographer BennyT is poised to make waves with his latest single and music video release. Known for his exceptional videography under the brand BTL Visuals, BennyT steps into the spotlight with “Too Much Pride,” a song that not only highlights his lyrical prowess but also showcases his directorial and editing skills. This highly anticipated release is scheduled for August 2, 2024, and promises to be a significant milestone in BennyT’s career.
Kansas City, MO, August 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- BennyT’s journey in the creative industry is a testament to his versatility and passion. While videography is his primary business, music serves as a powerful complement to his brand. By intertwining his skills as a rapper, director, and editor, BennyT has carved out a unique niche for himself, seamlessly blending auditory and visual storytelling.
The upcoming single “Too Much Pride” is a vivid illustration of BennyT’s artistic vision. The track is a deep dive into themes of resilience, self-awareness, and the struggles of maintaining one’s integrity in a challenging world. It resonates with listeners on multiple levels, offering both a lyrical journey and a visual feast.
Creating “Too Much Pride” was a labor of love for BennyT. He not only penned the lyrics and performed the rap but also took on the roles of director and editor for the music video. This hands-on approach ensures that every aspect of the project aligns with his creative vision. The music video, set to premiere on his YouTube channel, is a testament to his commitment to excellence and his ability to wear multiple hats in the production process.
The video promises to be a visual spectacle, combining striking cinematography with compelling storytelling. BennyT’s experience in directing videos for various artists and businesses across Kansas City, Texas, Florida, New York, and New Jersey is evident in the meticulous attention to detail and the high production value of “Too Much Pride.”
BTL Visuals, the brainchild of BennyT, has established itself as a premier videography service specializing in music videos, business promotions, and sports highlights. BennyT’s innovative approach and unwavering commitment to quality have earned him a solid reputation in the Kansas City area and beyond. His portfolio includes collaborations with numerous artists and local businesses, each project reflecting his distinctive style and professional integrity.
Despite his success in videography, BennyT’s passion for music remains a driving force. He leverages his musical projects to promote his personal brand and video services, creating a synergistic relationship between his dual careers. This strategic approach not only broadens his audience but also reinforces his position as a multifaceted artist in the industry.
Expanding Horizons
The release of “Too Much Pride” marks a significant step in BennyT’s artistic journey. It exemplifies his ability to cross traditional boundaries, blending music and videography into a cohesive and compelling narrative. The single and its accompanying video are more than just a release; they are a statement of BennyT’s creative evolution and his relentless pursuit of excellence.
As BennyT continues to grow both his music and videography careers, his work with BTL Visuals remains a cornerstone of his brand. His innovative projects and collaborations with artists across various states underscore his influence and reach in the industry. BennyT’s dual talents not only enhance his personal brand but also contribute to the broader landscape of music and visual arts.
Looking Forward
With “Too Much Pride,” BennyT sets a new benchmark for his future endeavors. The single and music video encapsulate his journey, his struggles, and his triumphs, offering a glimpse into the heart and soul of an artist dedicated to his craft. Fans and new listeners alike can look forward to a dynamic release that promises to entertain, inspire, and resonate long after the final note fades.
The music and videography worlds are on notice: BennyT is here to stay, and his dual talents are a force to be reckoned with. As August 2nd approaches, the anticipation builds for what is sure to be a landmark release in BennyT’s career, solidifying his place as a multifaceted artist with a unique voice and vision.
You may check them out at:
https://btlvisuals.com/
https://www.youtube.com/@btlvisuals
https://www.instagram.com/btlvisuals/
Contact
Benjamin Long
816-739-9871
btlvisuals.com
