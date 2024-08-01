CrossRealms International Expands Its Offerings by Becoming a Microsoft Certified Infrastructure Solutions Partner
Chicago-based CrossRealms International, a cybersecurity firm, has earned the Microsoft Cloud Solutions Partner designation. Leveraging a team of Azure experts, the company offers comprehensive cloud services, design, implementation, compliance and security for businesses worldwide.
Chicago, IL, August 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- CrossRealms International is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in expanding its comprehensive Microsoft ecosystem. It has recently been awarded the Microsoft Cloud Solutions partner designation, further solidifying its commitment to delivering secure and comprehensive Microsoft Azure cloud solutions for businesses globally. This new designation builds upon its existing Microsoft Modern Work, Data & AI, and Security Partner statuses.
Building a Team of Microsoft Cloud Experts
With a growing team of over 25 engineers who have achieved the "Azure Solutions Architect Expert" certification, CrossRealms International continues to develop in-depth knowledge of the latest Microsoft technologies supporting cloud infrastructure.
End-to-End Security and Cloud Expertise
CrossRealms International offers a comprehensive suite of Microsoft-focused security and cloud services to empower clients' entire cloud journey. As a global consulting firm specializing in Microsoft solutions, CrossRealms International assists clients worldwide with:
● Design: Developing efficient and scalable cloud solutions tailored to specific client needs.
● Migrate: Guiding clients through proper planning and execution of cloud migrations while ensuring strong security controls and post-migration performance testing.
● Manage and Operate: Offering ongoing operational support to maintain secure and smooth cloud environments.
● Audit and Compliance: Ensuring compliance with industry and organizational standards.
CrossRealms International & Microsoft: A Trusted Partnership for Secure Cloud Success
With global reach, deep security expertise, and a commitment to Microsoft technologies, CrossRealms International positions itself as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to maximize Microsoft cloud benefits.
About CrossRealms International
CrossRealms International provides exceptional IT services to forward-thinking companies. Headquartered in the US and with offices in five additional countries across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia, the company offers round-the-clock support for clients’ infrastructure, cloud operations, applications, and security.
For more information on utilizing the power of Microsoft Azure cloud solutions for business growth, contact CrossRealms International today.
Contact
CrossRealms InternationalContact
Usama Houlila
(312) 278-4445
https://crossrealms.com/
Usama Houlila
(312) 278-4445
https://crossrealms.com/
