Tampa Bay Author Releases Her New Book "The Prodigal Daughter: Home at Last"
This new book by Cynthia Inniss will open your eyes to some of life's many disappointments and remind you of the pitfalls lurking and lying in wait for the unsuspecting and unaware. She believes that it’s only through our faith and the support of our loved ones that we may eventually overcome.
Tampa, FL, August 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- This book, written as a short story, is a powerful and emotional journey of healing and redemption. The protagonist Veronica’s dreams of a new life were shattered by the person she trusted most. Betrayed and broken, she returns home to confront the darkness of her past and the secrets that haunted her. Will she find the strength to heal, forgive, and love again? This heart-wrenching and inspiring tale explores the complexities of domestic abuse, the resilience of the human spirit, and the unbreakable bonds of family. The author invites you to join Veronica on her courageous path toward healing, self-discovery, and, ultimately, home.
Marco Inniss
813-417-6926
www.cynthia52.com
