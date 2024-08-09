Donn Robinson’s Newly Released "Foundations of Recovery" is an Essential Guide to Successful Sobriety
“Foundations of Recovery” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donn Robinson is a comprehensive guide that provides practical advice and support for individuals seeking a lasting and effective recovery from substance abuse.
Otisville, MI, August 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Foundations of Recovery”: a vital resource for those on the path to sobriety. “Foundations of Recovery” is the creation of published author, Donn Robinson, a retired mental health/substance abuse counselor who has been in recovery for over thirty-four years.
Robinson shares, “This book is designed to be a recipe for creating a solid foundation for a successful recovery. Please realize that you will need help to accomplish the task of creating a successful recovery, which requires that you seek and find people who have succeeded in recovery to assist you. You will not find them at the bar or the dope house. You will need to go to some places you may never have been and do some things that you have never done. The good news is that many people will welcome you with open arms. There is a saying around the tables that says, 'The newcomer is the most important person in the room.' It may take a while for you to understand this, but it is true. Remember that half measures will avail you nothing, and resolve to do all that is necessary to get the prize. It is a pearl of great price!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donn Robinson’s new book is an insightful and practical guide that emphasizes the importance of community, perseverance, and comprehensive effort in achieving long-term recovery.
Consumers can purchase “Foundations of Recovery” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Foundations of Recovery,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
