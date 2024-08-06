Robert D. Trent’s Newly Released "In God We Trust, Or Do We? And Why We Should: My Life’s Journey and Beliefs" is a Thought-Provoking Memoir

“In God We Trust, Or Do We? And Why We Should: My Life’s Journey and Beliefs” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert D. Trent is a thought-provoking exploration of personal faith, divine intervention, and the moral challenges facing individuals and society today.