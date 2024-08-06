Robert D. Trent’s Newly Released "In God We Trust, Or Do We? And Why We Should: My Life’s Journey and Beliefs" is a Thought-Provoking Memoir
“In God We Trust, Or Do We? And Why We Should: My Life’s Journey and Beliefs” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert D. Trent is a thought-provoking exploration of personal faith, divine intervention, and the moral challenges facing individuals and society today.
Friedens, PA, August 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “In God We Trust, Or Do We? And Why We Should: My Life’s Journey and Beliefs,” a powerful discussion of God’s guiding hand, is the creation of published author, Robert D. Trent.
Trent shares, “'In God We Trust, or Do We? And Why We Should' tells the story of a middle-class boy growing up in middle-class America that without the hand of God reaching out to save, there would be no story to tell. There would be more spiritual interventions that would be the cause for his faith to grow and to believe that there is no doubt a living God that someday we will all go face-to-face to. As a layperson, he fears for our individual moral decline and what it is doing to our churches and our nation. In the end, he has suggestions of what we need to do to turn things around.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert D. Trent’s new book offers an inspirational narrative that underscores the importance of faith and provides insights into addressing moral and spiritual challenges in contemporary society.
Consumers can purchase “In God We Trust, Or Do We? And Why We Should: My Life’s Journey and Beliefs” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “In God We Trust, Or Do We? And Why We Should: My Life’s Journey and Beliefs,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
