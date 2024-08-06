Cait West’s Newly Released "The Catragon" is a Heartwarming Tale of Acceptance and Self-Discovery

“The Catragon” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cait West follows the journey of Smokey, a unique creature raised by tabby cats, as he navigates the challenges of acceptance and belonging. Through Smokey’s adventures, readers are inspired to embrace their differences, stand up to bullies, and discover the true meaning of friendship and identity.