Cait West’s Newly Released "The Catragon" is a Heartwarming Tale of Acceptance and Self-Discovery
“The Catragon” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cait West follows the journey of Smokey, a unique creature raised by tabby cats, as he navigates the challenges of acceptance and belonging. Through Smokey’s adventures, readers are inspired to embrace their differences, stand up to bullies, and discover the true meaning of friendship and identity.
McCalla, AL, August 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Catragon”: a touching narrative that celebrates diversity and resilience. “The Catragon” is the creation of published author, Cait West, an alumnus of Shelton State Community College in Alabama.
West shares, “Smokey the Catragon is a misunderstood creature who was separated from his biological family and raised by a family of friendly tabby cats. He has trouble making friends because he is so different from the other animals in his town. This story is a tale of how Smokey begins to accept being different, stands up to his bullies, makes new friends, and learns more about himself and where he came from.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cait West’s new book invites readers of all ages to embark on a journey of self-discovery and acceptance alongside Smokey the Catragon.
Consumers can purchase “The Catragon” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Catragon,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
