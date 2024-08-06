Tina Louise Jones’s Newly Released "Life Before and After DNA" is a Heartfelt Exploration of Identity and Faith
“Life Before and After DNA” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tina Louise Jones is a poignant and inspirational narrative exploring themes of identity, family secrets, and the sustaining power of faith.
Greenville, TN, August 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Life Before and After DNA”: a moving and insightful exploration of personal discovery and resilience through faith. “Life Before and After DNA” is the creation of published author, Tina Louise Jones, who lives in Greeneville, Tennessee, with her husband, Mike. They have two sons, Cody and Laureen Ottinger and Lily, Kevin Jones and Kacie. In her spare time, Tina loves to read, crochet, and travel.
She received diplomas from the Institute of Children’s Literature in recognition of successful completion of the requisite of Study of Writing for Magazines, Beyond the Basics: Creating and Selling Short Stories and Articles.
Jones shares, “Imagine growing up where you were taught to love everyone. Then you get told you were found under a cabbage leaf. You get asked why you don’t look like your sister or brother. You still don’t think anything is wrong until…one day, many years later, something comes to light, and the next thing you know, you are taking a DNA test. Then you look back and realize not everyone loved you as you thought.
“Thank You, Jesus, for walking with me through some very tough stuff. I never could have made it through without my Lord and Savior by my side.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tina Louise Jones’s new book delves into the complexities of familial relationships and the profound impact of discovering hidden truths, all while highlighting the unwavering support found in faith.
Consumers can purchase “Life Before and After DNA” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Life Before and After DNA,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
