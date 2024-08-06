Kelliote S. Kadammanja’s Newly Released “The Untold Realities behind the Unseen World” is a Profound Spiritual Journey
“The Untold Realities behind the Unseen World” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kelliote S. Kadammanja is a compelling exploration of personal spiritual experiences and divine revelations, uncovering the hidden dimensions of faith and the supernatural.
Pennsauken, NJ, August 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Untold Realities behind the Unseen World”: a reflective exploration of spiritual experiences and divine encounters. “The Untold Realities behind the Unseen World” is the creation of published author, Kelliote S. Kadammanja, who was born and raised in Malawi and later moved to New Jersey.
“At the core of this book is an account of Kelliote’s personal Christian journey that began in his early years and took a remarkable turn during his teenage phase when God unveiled a hidden world before his eyes. Through inspiring visions, profound spiritual encounters with the world of angels, and tangible manifestations and signs in his surroundings, he narrates the extraordinary events that shaped his path. Within the pages of this book are the origins of Kelliote’s spiritual awakening in high school and many other people who also bear witness to the miraculous occurrences and personal life transformations. He provides peculiar descriptions of his journeys into heaven, his encounters with spirits of darkness and Satan, experiences in hell, and his awesome interactions with the angels of God. He recounts the impact that these experiences have had on his personal life and the lives of those God chose to be part of this awakening. This book presents amazing miracles and testimonials that will leave believers understanding how much God is with His children now as He was with other believers in the past. By unraveling the mysteries of the unseen world, this book offers comfort, practical wisdom, and renewed confidence in one’s faith, ultimately illuminating the profound influence of these hidden dimensions on our daily lives.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kelliote S. Kadammanja’s new book provides a deep and enriching look into the spiritual realm, offering readers a blend of personal testimony and divine insight that encourages a stronger connection with faith and a greater understanding of the unseen.
Consumers can purchase “The Untold Realities behind the Unseen World” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Untold Realities behind the Unseen World,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
