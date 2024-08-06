Catheryne Wood’s Newly Released “There are Two Spiritual Rivers to Cross: Have You Crossed Both?” is a Profound and Encouraging Spiritual Guide
“There are Two Spiritual Rivers to Cross: Have You Crossed Both?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Catheryne Wood is an insightful and thought-provoking book exploring the spiritual journeys every believer must undertake. Through biblical teachings and personal reflections, Wood explores the challenges and rewards of deepening one's faith.
Dallas, TX, August 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “There are Two Spiritual Rivers to Cross: Have You Crossed Both?” a motivating resource for spiritual rejuvenation, is the creation of published author, Catheryne Wood, an educator and artist.
Wood shares, “The world is being flooded with a satanic attack from the enemy. This timeless book will help strengthen and encourage the loving people of God who are seeking Him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Catheryne Wood’s new book provides valuable insights and encouragement for those navigating their spiritual path, offering a deeper understanding of the trials and triumphs involved in fully committing to a life of faith.
Consumers can purchase “There are Two Spiritual Rivers to Cross: Have You Crossed Both?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “There are Two Spiritual Rivers to Cross: Have You Crossed Both?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Wood shares, “The world is being flooded with a satanic attack from the enemy. This timeless book will help strengthen and encourage the loving people of God who are seeking Him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Catheryne Wood’s new book provides valuable insights and encouragement for those navigating their spiritual path, offering a deeper understanding of the trials and triumphs involved in fully committing to a life of faith.
Consumers can purchase “There are Two Spiritual Rivers to Cross: Have You Crossed Both?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “There are Two Spiritual Rivers to Cross: Have You Crossed Both?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories