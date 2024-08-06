Catheryne Wood’s Newly Released “There are Two Spiritual Rivers to Cross: Have You Crossed Both?” is a Profound and Encouraging Spiritual Guide

“There are Two Spiritual Rivers to Cross: Have You Crossed Both?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Catheryne Wood is an insightful and thought-provoking book exploring the spiritual journeys every believer must undertake. Through biblical teachings and personal reflections, Wood explores the challenges and rewards of deepening one's faith.