Pastor Christine Peebles’s Newly Released “The Great Tribulation: Who Shall be Able to Stand?” is an Insightful Exploration of End-Times Prophecy
“The Great Tribulation: Who Shall be Able to Stand?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Christine Peebles delves into the prophetic passages of the Bible concerning the end times, offering clarity and understanding on who will endure amidst tribulation.
Swainsboro, GA, August 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Great Tribulation: Who Shall be Able to Stand?”: a thought-provoking examination of key scripture. “The Great Tribulation: Who Shall be Able to Stand?” is the creation of published author, Pastor Christine Peebles, a loving mother of two, who entered the ministry on August 5, 1981.
Peebles shares, “In the great tribulation, who shall be able to stand when the distress, the grievous times, and persecutions shall come? The Bible calls those times the great tribulations: 'For then shall be great tribulation such as was not since the beginning of the world to this time, no, nor ever shall be' (Matthew 24:21).
“John saw mountains and islands moving out of their places and people running and crying unto the mountains and rocks to fall on them to hide them from the wrath of the Lamb. John saw so much coming into the world, so he asked God in Revelation 6:17, 'Who shall be able to stand?'
“In Revelation 7:9, 'John seen a multitude which no man could number, standing before the Lamb, clothed in white robes.' In verse 13, one of the elders asked John, 'Who are these in white robes, and where did they come from?' John said unto the elder in verse 14, 'Sir, thou know. He said unto me, These, are they which came out of great tribulation, and have washed their robes and made them white in the blood of the Lamb.' To make our robes white in the blood of the Lamb, we have got to do as it is written in Isaiah 1:18: 'Come now, and let us reason together, saith the Lord: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; thou they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.' Those shall be the ones who shall be able to stand.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Christine Peebles’s new book provides profound insights into biblical prophecy and spiritual preparation for the end times.
Consumers can purchase “The Great Tribulation: Who Shall be Able to Stand?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Great Tribulation: Who Shall be Able to Stand?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Peebles shares, “In the great tribulation, who shall be able to stand when the distress, the grievous times, and persecutions shall come? The Bible calls those times the great tribulations: 'For then shall be great tribulation such as was not since the beginning of the world to this time, no, nor ever shall be' (Matthew 24:21).
“John saw mountains and islands moving out of their places and people running and crying unto the mountains and rocks to fall on them to hide them from the wrath of the Lamb. John saw so much coming into the world, so he asked God in Revelation 6:17, 'Who shall be able to stand?'
“In Revelation 7:9, 'John seen a multitude which no man could number, standing before the Lamb, clothed in white robes.' In verse 13, one of the elders asked John, 'Who are these in white robes, and where did they come from?' John said unto the elder in verse 14, 'Sir, thou know. He said unto me, These, are they which came out of great tribulation, and have washed their robes and made them white in the blood of the Lamb.' To make our robes white in the blood of the Lamb, we have got to do as it is written in Isaiah 1:18: 'Come now, and let us reason together, saith the Lord: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; thou they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.' Those shall be the ones who shall be able to stand.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Christine Peebles’s new book provides profound insights into biblical prophecy and spiritual preparation for the end times.
Consumers can purchase “The Great Tribulation: Who Shall be Able to Stand?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Great Tribulation: Who Shall be Able to Stand?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories