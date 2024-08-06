John Petrera’s New Book, “Leadership Competencies Of A Clinical Trial Project Manager,” Provides Groundbreaking Insights for Effective Leadership Skills
Butler, NJ, August 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author John Petrera, a veteran of the US Army and a project manager with thirty years of various leadership experiences in the pharmaceutical industry, the military, academia, and real estate, has completed his most recent book, “Leadership Competencies Of A Clinical Trial Project Manager”: a comprehensive exploration into the essential skills and competencies that define effective project management in pharmaceutical clinical trials.
John Petrera’s career began in scientific roles in microbiology and API manufacturing, evolving into senior positions in financial analysis, operations support, resource management, and project leadership within technical operations. In pharmaceuticals, he excelled as head of program/project management, international team leader, and senior director of clinical trial project management. John’s military career culminated as a colonel in the US Army National Guard, highlighted by roles such as logistics director during Operation Iraqi Freedom, brigade commander, and coordination of medical support during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. As an adjunct professor, John shared his expertise before focusing on leadership development and real estate ventures, where he continues to apply his project management acumen.
“‘Leadership competencies of a clinical trial project manager’ is unique in that this qualitative inquiry research project not only explores the specific top leadership competencies of project managers involved in pharmaceutical clinical trials, but the concepts reviewed in this book are applicable broad spectrum to multiple professional fields. The proposed leadership framework combines elements of leadership competencies, project management competencies, personal competencies, and includes a review of the leadership types from the traits theory of leadership. The leadership concepts described are universal and can be applied to improve any leader’s abilities,” writes Petrera.
While centered on clinical trial project managers, Petrera’s insights extend beyond the pharmaceutical industry, offering invaluable guidance to project managers in various sectors. The derived project management competency framework provides a blueprint for enhancing leadership effectiveness and personal competencies, facilitating greater efficiencies in research and development efforts.
The author continues, “This project identified 5 themes to include (a) CTPM experience and knowledge, (b) leadership competencies, (c) leadership types (styles), (d) personal competencies, and (e) project management competency development (PMCD). The 5 themes identified are all critical to understanding the perspectives obtained from the study participants regarding leadership competencies to maximize efficiencies of research and development.”
Published by Fulton Books, John Petrera’s book not only delves into specific leadership competencies but also offers a universal framework applicable across diverse professional fields. Through meticulous research and participant insights, Petrera’s book serves as a practical resource for new and seasoned clinical trial project managers alike, as well as for project managers across industries seeking to enhance their leadership skills.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Leadership Competencies Of A Clinical Trial Project Manager” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
