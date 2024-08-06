Author Dr. Nathan Pfleger’s New Book, "Morty Martin and Dancing Francis," is the Story of a Scientist and His Unusual Pet
Recent release “Morty Martin and Dancing Francis” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. Nathan Pfleger is a story of a scientist discovering a sentient electron and the adventure that this puts his life on.
New York, NY, August 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The author, a seasoned writer of four technical books and hundreds of technical papers, with a wide breadth of education, has completed his new book, “Morty Martin and Dancing Francis” under the pen name Dr. Nathan Pfleger: an intriguing book that follows Morty Martin, a physicist, who after working on a super collider project at CERN, has captured an electron that seems to have a personality and manages to play a rhythmic tune when connected to a speaker, an electron that he has named Francis after the magnetic bottle that he was captured in.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dr. Nathan Pfleger’s fascinating tale thickens as Martin begins to discover the information contained in Francis’ dance, information that helps him to amass a fortune but, it strains his sense of morality and the relationships with his girlfriend and others, leading Martin to be involved in a murder investigation which appears to be related to his activities concerning the information derived from Francis.
