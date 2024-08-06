Author David Clark’s New Book, "The Lonely Dreamer," is a Captivating Series of Short Stories That Weaves Together Tales of Humor, Introspection, and Human Resilience
Recent release “The Lonely Dreamer” from Newman Springs Publishing author David Clark is a captivating collection of short stories and free verse, spanning themes from whimsical office antics to poignant reflections on aging and personal growth to offer readers a diverse and engaging exploration of the human experience.
Eden Prairie, MN, August 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- David Clark, who retired from his career as a mechanical engineer and writes as an avocation, has completed his new book, “The Lonely Dreamer”: a collection of short stories and free verse on an assortment of themes ranging from puppies to aviation, themes drawn from the author’s imagination and life experience.
Born in Boston and raised in Michigan, author David Clark has been living in Minnesota for nearly fifty years. He is married to Connie Fukuda-Clark, and he and Connie have two bratty but affectionate Cavalier King Charles spaniels. The author worked as an airplane pilot for many years and is now currently active as an orchestra musician.
“The short story for which the book is named is about an older man who has invented a rich fantasy life to escape the bland reality of his own mediocrity, fantasies that lurch from romance to aviation to expertise in art to movie stardom,” writes Clark. “This is interwoven with glimpses of his very ordinary life with a wife he loves but can no longer draw close to because of a lack of personal confidence that has accumulated over his many years. At the end, his frustration about his own lack of fulfillment leads him to realize that those self-doubts can be cast side.
“Other selections include a fox and a toad who work in an office and bicker across the cubicle wall, a humorous parody about specialization in business, affection for a puppy, and a harrowing story about a pilot who gets in trouble during a night flight in bad weather. Included also is a personal account about overcoming performance anxiety, and there is more.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, David Clark’s enthralling series will resonate with authenticity and wit, inviting readers to embark on a journey that is both entertaining and thought-provoking. Engaging and heartfelt, “The Lonely Dreamer” promises a compelling and enriching experience, making it a must-read for anyone captivated by the myriad facets of the human spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Lonely Dreamer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
