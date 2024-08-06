Author D. L. Mahan’s New Book, "The Nights That Tarry, Alone," is a Collection of Four Compelling Stories Steeped in an Atmospheric Noir Genre in Palm Springs, California
Recent release “The Nights That Tarry, Alone” from Covenant Books author D. L. Mahan transports readers to the gritty world of detective Angel Manelli, navigating noir mysteries set against the multi-era backdrop of 20th century Palm Springs and LA that explores themes of guilt, revenge, and justice in the life of a world-weary private eye.
Denver, CO, August 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- D. L. Mahan, a husband, father, and grandfather who spends most of his time in the Palm Springs area of California, has completed his new book, “The Nights That Tarry, Alone”: a riveting series of four short mysteries centered around seasoned detective Angel Manelli, who must overcome his turbulent past in order to achieve justice for others.
“‘The Nights That Tarry, Alone’ is a compilation of four short mystery stories, with a vintage fifties noir flair, all based on the hard-boiled life of detective Angel Manelli, mostly set in the beautiful desert playground of Palm Springs, California,” writes Mahan. “He’s a world-weary, street-smart private eye, former cop with LAPD and detective with the Palm Springs Police. This first-generation Italian American army veteran doesn’t care much for people’s pathetic excuses for breaking the law. His unspoken heart’s desire is to be reinstated ‘on the job’ as a cop again. Guilt-ridden shame, surreptitious regret, unmitigated revenge, redemption, and justice—all converge in the end. Through many twists, misdirections, and secrets revealed, Angel embarks on a journey for the truth, which ultimately leads to four guilty parties for various crimes. It’s a bountiful harvest of justice served!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, D. L. Mahan’s new book will draw readers into Angel Manelli's world, where justice is hard-won, and morality exists in shades of gray; yet right and wrong are black and white to him. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Mahan's collection is a must-read for enthusiasts of noir fiction, promising a captivating blend of compelling characters, atmospheric setting, and unexpected twists.
Readers can purchase “The Nights That Tarry, Alone” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
