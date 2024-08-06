Author D. L. Mahan’s New Book, "The Nights That Tarry, Alone," is a Collection of Four Compelling Stories Steeped in an Atmospheric Noir Genre in Palm Springs, California

Recent release “The Nights That Tarry, Alone” from Covenant Books author D. L. Mahan transports readers to the gritty world of detective Angel Manelli, navigating noir mysteries set against the multi-era backdrop of 20th century Palm Springs and LA that explores themes of guilt, revenge, and justice in the life of a world-weary private eye.