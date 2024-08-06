Author Samson Brown’s New Book, "Midlife Crisis on Infinite Earths," is a Profound and Thought-Provoking Collection of Poems Exploring Themes of Identity, Faith, and Love
Recent release “Midlife Crisis on Infinite Earths” from Page Publishing author Samson Brown is an evocative and compelling new series of poems and ruminations that delves into the complexities of identity and the human experience, all told through the lens of the author’s raw and introspective reflections.
New York, NY, August 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Samson Brown, who was born in Brooklyn, New York, and was raised, shaped, and taught the values that come from an abused childhood, has completed his new book, “Midlife Crisis on Infinite Earths”: a gripping and contemplative journey of self-discovery and reflection that explores the author’s own experiences as an African American male living with paranoid schizophrenia.
In “Midlife Crisis on Infinite Earths,” author Samson Brown transcends the boundaries of reality, drawing inspiration from counterparts of himself across different dimensions of the multiverse. Through his raw and introspective verses, Brown offers readers a glimpse into his inner world, challenging preconceived notions and inviting reflection on the human condition.
As a survivor of an abusive childhood and a diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia with psychotic tendencies, author Samson Brown confronts societal labels and challenges conventional notions of mental illness in his work. Rejecting clinical definitions, Brown asserts his agency and autonomy, refusing to allow others to dictate the narrative of his life.
“We will be starting first with My Words, a collection of entries from my own existence,” writes Brown. “The tour will reach its second destination when we stop to witness The Stand-Alones. These counterparts have chosen to sacrifice all for a single cause. I really identify with them. They have no family friends, nothing of any value except their personal goals. If it sounds weird now, wait till you meet some of them.
“The third and final leg will take us through the lives of The Returners. These counterparts have multiple entries given over a period of time. This represents the bulk of the tour even though the bulk of the entries I have received over the decades have been stand-alones. The Returners can be stand-alones, but stand-alones cannot be returners. Ponder that. I don’t make the rules, that’s how it works. Pay attention, you will see it in action.
“One more thing. This is the most important rule of the tour. I am not these people. They live in other universes. I can see and hear them. I am basically a recording device that is full. I have to dump it somewhere. If you’re on this tour, it’s because your mind is naturally conditioned to process this information and its contexts.”
Published by Page Publishing, Samson Brown’s enthralling series explores the role of faith and love in shaping the human experience, offering profound insights into the power of spirituality and connection. While his journey has been marked by struggles and challenges, Brown finds solace and inspiration in the enduring principles of faith and love in the face of adversity.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Midlife Crisis on Infinite Earths” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
