Author Billy D. Cole’s New Book, "Miranda and God's Mouse," is a Heartfelt and Thought-Provoking Novel Exploring Divine Intervention and Personal Revelations
Recent release “Miranda and God's Mouse” from Page Publishing author Billy D. Cole is a poignant tale set in Republic, Missouri, and follows a young woman named Miranda Dodson as she grapples with secrets, personal struggles, and unexpected revelations. Through Miranda's journey, Cole offers readers a moving exploration of faith, redemption, and the profound ways in which God works.
Paragould, AR, August 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Billy D. Cole, a loving husband of twenty years who has devoted himself to God, has completed his new book, “Miranda and God's Mouse”: a gripping journey of faith and self-discovery that centers around one woman’s journey in navigating secrets, personal struggles, and unexpected divine interventions.
In "Miranda and God's Mouse," readers are introduced to Miranda Dodson, a woman accustomed to facing life's challenges head-on. Yet, when she unexpectedly finds herself in a vulnerable position, Miranda must confront her own secrets and inner demons. As she grapples with the weight of her past mistakes and hidden truths, Miranda discovers that sometimes, the most profound revelations come from unexpected sources.
“Republic, Missouri’s, Miranda Dodson is used to other people sitting in the hot seat and her asking the hard questions, but one day, fate turned the tables, and Miranda found herself in the hot seat,” writes Cole. “While in the hot seat, she let it slip that she was keeping secrets, such as ole Swivel Hips and Evil Chickens. However, the most impressive secret that she was keeping is how God used a simple mouse to keep her from destroying her career and going off the deep end.”
Published by Page Publishing, Billy D. Cole’s compelling tale presents a transformative journey of spiritual awakening and a riveting exploration of faith and redemption. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Miranda and God’s Mouse” is sure to leave a lasting impression on readers of all backgrounds, leaving them with an important lesson on confronting one’s past and learning to embrace God’s future for them.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Miranda and God's Mouse” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
