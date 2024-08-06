Author Billy D. Cole’s New Book, "Miranda and God's Mouse," is a Heartfelt and Thought-Provoking Novel Exploring Divine Intervention and Personal Revelations

Recent release “Miranda and God's Mouse” from Page Publishing author Billy D. Cole is a poignant tale set in Republic, Missouri, and follows a young woman named Miranda Dodson as she grapples with secrets, personal struggles, and unexpected revelations. Through Miranda's journey, Cole offers readers a moving exploration of faith, redemption, and the profound ways in which God works.