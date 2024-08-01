ClarityTel Appoints Telecom Veteran Rob Rogers as Director of Sales for East Coast Region
Lawrenceville, GA, August 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- ClarityTel, a leading provider of advanced telecommunications solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Rob Rogers as the new Director of Sales for the East Coast Region. With over two decades of experience in the telecom industry, Mr. Rogers brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of success to the role.
In his new position, Mr. Rogers will be responsible for overseeing ClarityTel’s east-coast channel sales and driving strategic growth initiatives across the area. His expertise in managing large-scale sales teams and developing innovative solutions will be instrumental in enhancing ClarityTel’s market presence and expanding its client base in this critical region.
“We are excited to welcome Rob to our team,” said Christopher Mora, Vice President of Sales at ClarityTel. “His extensive experience and deep understanding of channel sales and the telecom landscape make him the perfect fit to lead our East Coast sales efforts. We are confident that his leadership will help us achieve our ambitious goals and continue to support and grow our channel partner program.”
Before joining ClarityTel, Mr. Rogers held senior sales and management roles at several prominent telecom companies, where he built teams focused on exceeding revenue targets. His career is distinguished by his ability to forge strong channel partner relationships, develop successful sales strategies, and drive revenue growth.
“I am honored to join ClarityTel and contribute to its mission of providing cutting-edge VoIP telecom solutions,” said Mr. Rogers. “I look forward to working with the talented team at ClarityTel to drive success in the East Coast market and help our channel partners grow their book of business.”
For more information about ClarityTel and its services, please visit www.claritytel.com or contact George Burkhart at sales@claritytel.com or 866-399-VOIP.
About ClarityTel:
ClarityTel is a leading telecommunications solutions provider, specializing in delivering high-quality, innovative VOIP services to businesses of all sizes. Our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction has established us as a trusted partner in the telecom industry. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and personalized service, ClarityTel is dedicated to helping clients achieve their communication goals.
In his new position, Mr. Rogers will be responsible for overseeing ClarityTel’s east-coast channel sales and driving strategic growth initiatives across the area. His expertise in managing large-scale sales teams and developing innovative solutions will be instrumental in enhancing ClarityTel’s market presence and expanding its client base in this critical region.
“We are excited to welcome Rob to our team,” said Christopher Mora, Vice President of Sales at ClarityTel. “His extensive experience and deep understanding of channel sales and the telecom landscape make him the perfect fit to lead our East Coast sales efforts. We are confident that his leadership will help us achieve our ambitious goals and continue to support and grow our channel partner program.”
Before joining ClarityTel, Mr. Rogers held senior sales and management roles at several prominent telecom companies, where he built teams focused on exceeding revenue targets. His career is distinguished by his ability to forge strong channel partner relationships, develop successful sales strategies, and drive revenue growth.
“I am honored to join ClarityTel and contribute to its mission of providing cutting-edge VoIP telecom solutions,” said Mr. Rogers. “I look forward to working with the talented team at ClarityTel to drive success in the East Coast market and help our channel partners grow their book of business.”
For more information about ClarityTel and its services, please visit www.claritytel.com or contact George Burkhart at sales@claritytel.com or 866-399-VOIP.
About ClarityTel:
ClarityTel is a leading telecommunications solutions provider, specializing in delivering high-quality, innovative VOIP services to businesses of all sizes. Our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction has established us as a trusted partner in the telecom industry. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and personalized service, ClarityTel is dedicated to helping clients achieve their communication goals.
Contact
ClarityTelContact
George Burkhart
(866) 399-VOIP
www.claritytel.com
George Burkhart
(866) 399-VOIP
www.claritytel.com
Categories