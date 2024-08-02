Spinberry LTD Partners With Caesars Digital
Spinberry LTD. partners with Caesars Digital to launch unique features including Spectacular Link, Feature Spin, and more on Caesars Digital iGaming platforms.
Las Vegas, NV, August 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Spinberry Ltd. today announced a partnership with Caesars Digital to launch unique features of Spinberry games such as Spectacular Link and Spectacular Link Frenzy, Feature Spin and Feature Respin across Caesars Digital’s online casino platforms. The catalogue of Spinberry games will now be available to all Caesars Digital players on Caesars Palace Online Casino and Caesars Sportsbook & Casino in Michigan and Ontario; with Pennsylvania, New Jersey and West Virginia to follow.
Spinberry games are designed at the intersection of technology and creativity, combined with innovative mechanics, which provides each player with a unique gaming experience.
Bill Zycinsky, Chief Executive Officer at Spinberry, said: “I am excited that Spinberry digital games are now available to all Caesars Digital players and believe that this is a start of a great partnership.”
Matt Sunderland, Senior Vice President and Chief iGaming Officer for Caesars Digital, added: “Spinberry’s game titles bring an assortment of innovative features to our platforms that we’re confident our online casino players will enjoy. We’re excited about the potential for this partnership as we continue to expand our offerings to deliver new cutting-edge functionality to our players.”
About Spinberry
Spinberry is a dynamically developing company founded in 2022 by Bill Zycinsky. Today the company has offices in Britain, Estonia, Poland and Georgia. The company is a pioneer in the field of casino game design. Being at the intersection of technology and creativity, the company strives to change the gaming landscape. Spinberry’s mission is to utilize its vast knowledge of the land-based sector to introduce a mix of proven concepts and innovation to online players, including immersive mechanics, constant base game engagement, and unique features such as Spectacular Link and Spectacular Link Frenzy, Feature Spin and Feature Respin. For more information, please visit spinberry.com.
