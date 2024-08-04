Tomedes Launches AITranslator.com, Setting the Benchmark in AI Translation Tech
AITranslator.com improves SME efficiency through fast, accurate, and low-cost translation.
Beaverton, OR, August 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tomedes, a leading translation company in the US, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation, AITranslator.com. This state-of-the-art platform is designed to provide accurate, reliable, and accessible AI translation services to a diverse range of users worldwide, with a special focus on small and medium-sized businesses, as well as other businesses looking to enhance their global communication.
AITranslator.com: Translates, Analyzes, and Suggests the Best Automated Translations
AITranslator.com uses advanced AI technology to deliver seamless translations across multiple languages. The platform goes beyond mere translation by analyzing and suggesting the best possible translations, ensuring the highest quality and contextual accuracy. Their expert team of linguists, AI specialists and engineers have developed a robust system that meets the diverse needs of their global clientele.
Key Features of AITranslator.com
-Comprehensive Language Support: Delivers accurate, real-time translations in over 200 languages to meet diverse user needs.
-Aggregates Multiple Engines: Integrates top AI translation engines including Google, DeepL, Amazon, ModernMT, Microsoft, ChatGPT, LibreTranslate, IBM, Lingvanex, Niutrans, Royalflush, and Groq, ensuring users receive the high-quality translations.
-Comparison and Quality Scoring: Provides comparison and quality scoring of translations from different engines to ensure the best output.
-Advanced Analysis and Recommendations: Uses sophisticated algorithms to analyze text and provide the best translation suggestions.
-Human Review Option: Offers an additional layer of accuracy through professional human review, ensuring translations meet the highest standards.
-User-Friendly Interface: Designed for ease of use, ensuring a smooth experience for all users, regardless of technical expertise.
-Expert Customer Support: Backed by Tomedes' renowned team of linguists, AI specialists, and engineers, providing expert assistance whenever needed.
Accessible AI Translation for Every Business
"We are making AI translations more accessible to businesses of all sizes, across any industry," said Ofer Tirosh, CEO of Tomedes. "We know what modern businesses need in terms of language. That's why we've used the latest AI and language technology to provide fast, accurate, and cost-effective translation solutions that are available anytime, anywhere in the world.
"We are here to set the record straight about AI in translation. We will show you how efficient it can be for meeting your language needs. Our human-in-the-loop service elevates the quality and cultural relevance of AI-generated translations, ensuring unparalleled translation quality. AI combined with human review is the best way to ensure quality translations in 2024 and beyond.”
For more information about AITranslator.com, visit our website: AITranslator.com.
Learn more about our mission and team on our About Us page.
Explore our Pricing options to find a plan that suits your needs.
Stay updated with the latest trends in AI translation by visiting our Blog.
About Tomedes
Tomedes is a leading global translation and localization company dedicated to breaking down language barriers through innovative technology and expert linguistic services. With over 18 years of industry experience, Tomedes has served more than 95,000 business customers worldwide, providing top-tier translation solutions tailored to the specific needs of each client.
