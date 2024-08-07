Author Michael Davidson’s New Book “Judas: The Good Assassin” is the Exciting Finale of the Six-Book Series Concluding the Journey of the Mysterious Protagonist

Recent release “Judas: The Good Assassin” from Page Publishing author Michael Davidson is an enthralling work that finds protagonist Jon Sadler, who has survived the first five books of the series, in the somewhat naïve role of an undercover investigator for the state of California.