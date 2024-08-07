Author Michael Davidson’s New Book “Judas: The Good Assassin” is the Exciting Finale of the Six-Book Series Concluding the Journey of the Mysterious Protagonist
Recent release “Judas: The Good Assassin” from Page Publishing author Michael Davidson is an enthralling work that finds protagonist Jon Sadler, who has survived the first five books of the series, in the somewhat naïve role of an undercover investigator for the state of California.
San Diego, CA, August 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Michael Davidson has completed his new book “Judas: The Good Assassin”: a spellbinding novel that triumphantly completes the six-book series.
Protagonist Jon Sadler is working to preserve the democracy of the United States. He is teamed with the politically astute Anita Langford. Jon and Anita fight against the authoritarian forces attempting to take over the government—a fight that will end in a dramatic conclusion.
Author Michael Davidson writes, “It was the year of national elections and I had been caught up in the brawl by the candidates for president of the country. However, my interests had been shanghaied by an attractive and charming lady. I know how a woman can be more seductive than a banana to a monkey, and I had tried to fortify myself in preparation for her attack, but it was like a protective vest made of cardboard.”
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Davidson’s striking tale invites readers to watch as fate leads Jon to his occult destiny, that of the Avenger. Jon’s ancient association with the Cult of the Pereire reveals the nature of an assassin. This assassin has been waiting for many incarnations to strike at the appropriate time in history.
Readers who wish to experience this powerful work can purchase “Judas: The Good Assassin” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
