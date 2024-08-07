Author Cory Coston’s New Book, “Noah's Ark Discovered: 28,440 BC—the Great Rift of Time,” is a Fascinating Revelation of Truths Learned from Ancient Myths and Legends
Recent release “Noah's Ark Discovered: 28,440 BC—the Great Rift of Time” from Page Publishing author Cory Coston is a fascinating and groundbreaking exploration of the hidden secrets of the solar system and lost, ancient civilizations that aims to unveil a new perspective on humanity’s rich legacy.
Detroit, MI, August 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cory Coston has completed his new book “Noah's Ark Discovered: 28,440 BC—the Great Rift of Time”: a compelling journey that delves into the depths of history and mythology to present profound truths that have been well-known by civilizations of the past, but long kept dormant from modern societies.
In "Noah's Ark Discovered," Cory Coston presents a revolutionary perspective on our solar system's history, revealing chaotic events that shaped Earth, Mars, Venus, the Moon, and the Sun as recorded in ancient texts from remote antiquity. The book promises to unveil the true history of these celestial bodies, shedding light on enigmatic phenomena such as the Great Flood of Noah and the mysteries surrounding the pyramids on the Giza plateau.
“Our quest is of a nature to decipher what our true ancient ancestors left for us in the pages of myths and legends and to learn the truth of our rich legacy,” writes Coston. “Certain steps are necessary in order to see beyond the veil that has been presented to us as life.
“There is an unidentified civilization in our distant past that have left messages for us along the roadside, but because of our different mindset, we have failed to decipher these messages in their totality. Let us learn the truth about what they were trying, and are still trying to tell us.”
The author continues, “The ancients knew exactly where they were at in the universe, and they knew how the universe operated, and their records prove this assertion. We can only surmise at this time why they left specific messages for us, but the time of secrets will soon be over. The facts will be established, and for the first time in our recorded history, their story will be shown in its entirety.”
Published by Page Publishing, Cory Coston’s eye-opening tale will challenge readers to explore beyond conventional narratives and embark on a journey of discovery into the mysteries of mankind’s past. Through meticulous research and personal observations, Coston’s writings promise to captivate audiences, offering a fresh perspective on ancient history and the enduring wisdom of humanity’s ancestors.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Noah's Ark Discovered: 28,440 BC—the Great Rift of Time” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
In "Noah's Ark Discovered," Cory Coston presents a revolutionary perspective on our solar system's history, revealing chaotic events that shaped Earth, Mars, Venus, the Moon, and the Sun as recorded in ancient texts from remote antiquity. The book promises to unveil the true history of these celestial bodies, shedding light on enigmatic phenomena such as the Great Flood of Noah and the mysteries surrounding the pyramids on the Giza plateau.
“Our quest is of a nature to decipher what our true ancient ancestors left for us in the pages of myths and legends and to learn the truth of our rich legacy,” writes Coston. “Certain steps are necessary in order to see beyond the veil that has been presented to us as life.
“There is an unidentified civilization in our distant past that have left messages for us along the roadside, but because of our different mindset, we have failed to decipher these messages in their totality. Let us learn the truth about what they were trying, and are still trying to tell us.”
The author continues, “The ancients knew exactly where they were at in the universe, and they knew how the universe operated, and their records prove this assertion. We can only surmise at this time why they left specific messages for us, but the time of secrets will soon be over. The facts will be established, and for the first time in our recorded history, their story will be shown in its entirety.”
Published by Page Publishing, Cory Coston’s eye-opening tale will challenge readers to explore beyond conventional narratives and embark on a journey of discovery into the mysteries of mankind’s past. Through meticulous research and personal observations, Coston’s writings promise to captivate audiences, offering a fresh perspective on ancient history and the enduring wisdom of humanity’s ancestors.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Noah's Ark Discovered: 28,440 BC—the Great Rift of Time” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories