Author Brian W. Walker’s New Book, “The Chronicles of Mania: The Inventor, the Dreamer, and the Madman!” Explores How Bipolar Mania Has Influenced the Author’s Life

Recent release “The Chronicles of Mania: The Inventor, the Dreamer, and the Madman!” from Page Publishing author Brian W. Walker is a captivating memoir of a life shaped by severe mania and delusions associated with bipolar disorder. From building submarines to inventing toys, Walker’s journey pushes the limits of sanity, offering a poignant exploration of resilience and creativity.