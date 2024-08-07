Author Judy Macy’s New Book, “Aiko's Amazing Adventures at the Beach,” is a Charming Tale That Follows the Fun-Filled Day at the Beach of a Labrador Retriever
Recent release “Aiko's Amazing Adventures at the Beach” from Page Publishing author Judy Macy is a delightful and captivating tale that will take readers on a thrilling adventure of seaside escapades, friendship, and unexpected discoveries through the eyes of Aiko, a playful Labrador Retriever with boundless enthusiasm.
Hatfield, PA, August 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Judy Macy, a retired elementary school teacher who holds a master’s degree in school counseling from Gwynedd Mercy University, has completed her new book “Aiko's Amazing Adventures at the Beach”: an exciting story that captures the spirit of adventure through the eyes of a lovable yellow Labrador Retriever named Aiko, inviting young readers on an unforgettable journey of exploration and adventure.
For thirty-six years, author Judy Macy strived to make learning fun for her students and shared the joy of reading and writing with her fourth and fifth graders. She has been married to her husband, Dan Macy, for thirty-five years, and together they had an adorable yellow Labrador Retriever named Aiko, who has had many adventures in her life. Along with her passion for education, Judy enjoys traveling, scuba diving, playing the guitar, competitive bodybuilding at the national level, playing ball with and walking their second dog, Cassidy, and riding her Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
“‘It’s beach time, Aiko, and you know what that means!’ I exclaimed to our lovable yellow Labrador Retriever,” writes Macy.
“‘I do! I do!’ Aiko barked excitedly. ‘It means sunshine, swimming, big birds, and ghost crabs on the beach at night! Will I be able to save some more baby turtles there this trip?’”
“There was never a dull moment living with Aiko. She made every day an adventure. Life at home always was fun, but taking her to the house on the beach in North Carolina every year was an even more exciting adventure for us all! It was everything but relaxing. ‘What will Aiko do next?’ was a constant question in my mind!”
Published by Page Publishing, Judy Macy’s captivating tale is inspired by the author’s experiences with Aiko, and expertly captures the joy and wonder that animals bring into the lives of their families. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Judy’s tale to life, “Aiko's Amazing Adventures at the Beach” unfolds with warmth and humor, offering young readers a delightful glimpse into Aiko's playful antics and heartwarming escapades.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Aiko's Amazing Adventures at the Beach” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
For thirty-six years, author Judy Macy strived to make learning fun for her students and shared the joy of reading and writing with her fourth and fifth graders. She has been married to her husband, Dan Macy, for thirty-five years, and together they had an adorable yellow Labrador Retriever named Aiko, who has had many adventures in her life. Along with her passion for education, Judy enjoys traveling, scuba diving, playing the guitar, competitive bodybuilding at the national level, playing ball with and walking their second dog, Cassidy, and riding her Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
“‘It’s beach time, Aiko, and you know what that means!’ I exclaimed to our lovable yellow Labrador Retriever,” writes Macy.
“‘I do! I do!’ Aiko barked excitedly. ‘It means sunshine, swimming, big birds, and ghost crabs on the beach at night! Will I be able to save some more baby turtles there this trip?’”
“There was never a dull moment living with Aiko. She made every day an adventure. Life at home always was fun, but taking her to the house on the beach in North Carolina every year was an even more exciting adventure for us all! It was everything but relaxing. ‘What will Aiko do next?’ was a constant question in my mind!”
Published by Page Publishing, Judy Macy’s captivating tale is inspired by the author’s experiences with Aiko, and expertly captures the joy and wonder that animals bring into the lives of their families. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Judy’s tale to life, “Aiko's Amazing Adventures at the Beach” unfolds with warmth and humor, offering young readers a delightful glimpse into Aiko's playful antics and heartwarming escapades.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Aiko's Amazing Adventures at the Beach” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories