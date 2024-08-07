Author Janice Barr Jordan’s New Book “A Vision of the Faithfulness of God,” is a Compelling Memoir That Shares the Author’s Transformation Through Divine Grace and Faith
Recent release “A Vision of the Faithfulness of God” from Page Publishing author Janice Barr Jordan shares the author’s profound journey from despair to grace, recounting how her life was miraculously transformed by God's love and Word. This heartfelt testimonial illuminates the power of faith and offers hope to those seeking spiritual fulfillment and purpose.
Florence, SC, August 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Janice Barr Jordan, a loving wife and born-again Christian who serves as the senior pastor and founder of Christian Love Tabernacle #2, located in Effingham, South Carolina, has completed her new book “A Vision of the Faithfulness of God”: a deeply personal memoir chronicling the author’s extraordinary journey of faith and transformation after surrendering completely to God’s will.
“My story is not unlike that of many ordinary people who give their lives to Jesus and experience miracles and great moves of God in their lives,” writes Jordan. “After I became born again in October 1979, my life changed forever. I can truly say that Jesus is the best thing that ever happened to me. I now enjoy a life that is complete in Him. When I say I am complete, I mean I have discovered what was missing in my life. I always felt that there was something missing, like a hole that needed to be filled. When Jesus came into my life, he made me feel complete. I felt a love that I had never felt before coming from my Lord.”
Published by Page Publishing, Janice Barr Jordan’s stirring tale is a compelling narrative of hope and redemption, appealing to readers of all backgrounds who seek spiritual enrichment and a deeper connection with God. Candid and emotionally honest, “A Vision of the Faithfulness of God” invites readers to embark on a journey of discovery and offers a message of hope and encouragement to individuals grappling with adversity.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “A Vision of the Faithfulness of God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
