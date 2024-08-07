Author Lindsay Baker’s New Book, “My Family Trees: An Open Adoption Story,” is a Heartwarming Tale That Celebrates the Beauty of Adoption and Familial Bonds
Recent release “My Family Trees: An Open Adoption Story” from Covenant Books author Lindsay Baker is a delightful and emotionally stirring tale that centers around a young girl who recounts how she came to be a part of her family through adoption, and how she became the connection that united her adoptive and birth family trees.
Murrieta, CA, August 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lindsay Baker, a former middle school mathematics teacher and an adoptive mother of twins through domestic infant adoption, has completed her new book, “My Family Trees: An Open Adoption Story”: a charming journey that follows a young girl who recounts how her family tree was able to grow through adoption, and the incredible joy she feels in belonging to two families that embrace the bonds that unite them.
“What if your family tree was not just a page in a photo album?” writes Baker. “What if it was an actual tree planted in a beautiful field that grows and changes as your family gets bigger and bigger? That’s exactly what happens in this story, except one of the branches on a family tree isn’t growing. It has tried everything possible to grow! Will another tree help it grow? Listen as an adoptive child explains adoption and why it is a very special thing to be a part of two family trees.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lindsay Baker’s new book is inspired by the author’s past experiences with family, infertility, faith, and adoption, which are all woven together in a beautiful tale that celebrates the diversity of family structures and the power of love to transcend boundaries. With vibrant and colorful artwork by illustrator Bethany Brodwolf, a California-based creative who specializes in whimsical graphic design and illustration, “My Family Trees: An Open Adoption Story” serves as a tender exploration of adoption and family bonds to present a message of hope and understanding that is sure to touch the hearts of families everywhere.
Readers can purchase “My Family Trees: An Open Adoption Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
