Author Lindsay Baker’s New Book, “My Family Trees: An Open Adoption Story,” is a Heartwarming Tale That Celebrates the Beauty of Adoption and Familial Bonds

Recent release “My Family Trees: An Open Adoption Story” from Covenant Books author Lindsay Baker is a delightful and emotionally stirring tale that centers around a young girl who recounts how she came to be a part of her family through adoption, and how she became the connection that united her adoptive and birth family trees.