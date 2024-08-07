Author Lana Stukel’s New Book, "Not Me," is a Heartwarming Tale of a Little Monster Who Always Finds Himself Blamed Whenever Something Goes Wrong Around Him

Recent release “Not Me” from Covenant Books author Lana Stukel introduces readers to a lovable little monster named Not Me, who faces constant blame for things he didn’t do. Through a delightful adventure of self-discovery and friendship, Stukel’s story teaches children about accountability and the importance of understanding one’s actions.