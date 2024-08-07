Author Lana Stukel’s New Book, "Not Me," is a Heartwarming Tale of a Little Monster Who Always Finds Himself Blamed Whenever Something Goes Wrong Around Him
Recent release “Not Me” from Covenant Books author Lana Stukel introduces readers to a lovable little monster named Not Me, who faces constant blame for things he didn’t do. Through a delightful adventure of self-discovery and friendship, Stukel’s story teaches children about accountability and the importance of understanding one’s actions.
Alpine, AZ, August 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lana Stukel, a mother of three who has worn many different hats throughout her career, from an archaeologist, a researcher, a master florist, a small business owner, to a freelance writer and author, has completed her new book, “Not Me”: a whimsical journey that centers around Not Me, a little monster who finds himself being constantly blamed for mishaps he didn’t cause.
“Have you ever heard of the sad little monster Not Me?” writes Stukel. “Yes, that’s right. His name is Not Me. Not Me is sad because he is always getting blamed for things no matter where he goes. Join Not Me on a fun adventure as he teaches little monsters accountability.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lana Stukel’s new book is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers of all ages, helping to encourage discussions about fairness, empathy, and the power of taking ownership of one’s actions. With its universal themes of friendship and integrity, as well as colorful illustrations that leap right off the page, “Not Me” is sure to help young readers discover how honesty and responsibility can lead to stronger friendships and a happier community.
Readers can purchase “Not Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
