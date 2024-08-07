Author Kymberleigh Ryan’s New Book, “Ryan's Sunsets,” is a Touching Exploration of a Mother's Profound Love for Her Son, as Told Through a Collection of Poetry
Recent release “Ryan's Sunsets” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kymberleigh Ryan is a captivating and emotionally explosive assortment of poems that reveals the incredible love the author has for her late son, how his death impacted her and the way in which her dysfunctional childhood forever shaped how she approached parenting her own children.
New York, NY, August 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kymberleigh Ryan, a Gold Star mother to fallen soldier Spc. Ryan N. Kettell, has completed her new book “Ryan's Sunsets”: a heartfelt collection of poems and ruminations that explores the author’s love for her son, while looking back and reflecting on how her own childhood helped to shape the way in which she approached being a parent.
Throughout “Ryan’s Sunsets,” author Kymberleigh Ryan takes readers on a powerful journey as she talks about how deeply she loved her late son, Spc. Ryan N. Kettell, and how she did her best to convey this message to him, often wondering if he knew of her need for his unconditional love also. Through all of this, she draws comparisons to the way she was raised and how she tried to use her experiences growing up in a dysfunctional family to be a better parent to her children.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kymberleigh Ryan’s enthralling tale is a compelling and insightful series that is partly inspired by the author’s desire to help other families that have endured tragic situations like hers. With each entry, Kymberleigh bears her very soul in this poignant and deeply personal collection that is sure to tug at the heartstrings and remain with readers long after its stunning conclusion.
