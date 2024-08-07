Author Kymberleigh Ryan’s New Book, “Ryan's Sunsets,” is a Touching Exploration of a Mother's Profound Love for Her Son, as Told Through a Collection of Poetry

Recent release “Ryan's Sunsets” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kymberleigh Ryan is a captivating and emotionally explosive assortment of poems that reveals the incredible love the author has for her late son, how his death impacted her and the way in which her dysfunctional childhood forever shaped how she approached parenting her own children.