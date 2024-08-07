Tasfia Hasin’s New Book, “The Mind's Unspoken Emotions,” is a Stirring Collection of Poems That Delves Into the Profound Impact of Emotions on the Human Psyche
Claremore, OK, August 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Tasfia Hasin, an undergraduate student who immigrated to the US from Bangladesh at a young age, has completed her most recent book “The Mind's Unspoken Emotions”: a profound series of twenty-six reflections and poems that explore human feelings and experiences to unveil the beauty and complexity that shape mankind’s emotional landscapes.
“Human emotions are shaped by thousands of physical and unbodied happenings throughout the universe,” writes Hasin. “The feelings of the heart and mind in concert might only take a form as an intangible moment within a person, but through twenty-six, the world might be described in a way that encompasses those affections. Flying through the hearts of oneself and that of others is what brings beauty to this world.”
Through evocative language and poetic imagery, “The Mind's Unspoken Emotions” navigates themes of love, longing, joy, sorrow, and everything in between. Each reflection serves as a portal into the depths of the human psyche, inviting readers to contemplate their own emotional landscapes and find resonance in shared experiences.
Published by Fulton Books, Tasfia Hasin’s book will appeal to readers seeking to explore the complexities of human nature and the universal truths, challenging them to reflect on their own emotional journeys and embrace the power of empathy and understanding. Drawing upon years of personal experiences and observations, Hasin shares “The Mind’s Unspoken Emotions” in the hopes of illuminating the emotional unknown and celebrating the profound beauty found in the shared experience of being human.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Mind's Unspoken Emotions” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Human emotions are shaped by thousands of physical and unbodied happenings throughout the universe,” writes Hasin. “The feelings of the heart and mind in concert might only take a form as an intangible moment within a person, but through twenty-six, the world might be described in a way that encompasses those affections. Flying through the hearts of oneself and that of others is what brings beauty to this world.”
Through evocative language and poetic imagery, “The Mind's Unspoken Emotions” navigates themes of love, longing, joy, sorrow, and everything in between. Each reflection serves as a portal into the depths of the human psyche, inviting readers to contemplate their own emotional landscapes and find resonance in shared experiences.
Published by Fulton Books, Tasfia Hasin’s book will appeal to readers seeking to explore the complexities of human nature and the universal truths, challenging them to reflect on their own emotional journeys and embrace the power of empathy and understanding. Drawing upon years of personal experiences and observations, Hasin shares “The Mind’s Unspoken Emotions” in the hopes of illuminating the emotional unknown and celebrating the profound beauty found in the shared experience of being human.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Mind's Unspoken Emotions” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories