Robert Wright’s New Book "A View from a Train" is a Profound Memoir Sharing the Author’s Journey with PTSD, Sparked by His Experiences as a Military Veteran and Engineer
Salt Lake City, UT, August 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Robert Wright, a graduate from the University of Utah with a bachelor’s in both sociology and psychology, as well as a veteran of the US Air Force, has completed his most recent book “A View from a Train”: a poignant and deeply personal memoir that delves into the depths of post traumatic stress disorder the author’s journey to healing, offering a heartfelt narrative that resonates with courage, resilience, and hope.
“After retirement from the military in 2006 and Civil Service in 2008, I spent the next 4 years as an artist, painting murals and other commissions,” writes Robert. “My job since 2012 was with the Utah Transit Authority (UTA) as an engineer on a commuter train.
“In May 2017, the Veterans Affairs (VA) diagnosed me with an 80 percent disability, most of which was post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), along with burn pit asthma, tinnitus, and sleep apnea. And still open is a further investigation into the effects of agent orange. The PTSD portion was apparent in my expressed anger.
“In July 2017, my wife, Carol, was diagnosed with cancer, and I decided to quit work on September 29 to support her. A week before leaving UTA I was given an assignment by a VA therapist to address the PTSD portion of the diagnosis. The assignment was to review the four wars for a single event that gave rise to PTSD. This assignment at the end of September coincided with the last week at the UTA.
“While operating the train for the last week, I'm revisiting each of the wars looking for the prime cause of my PTSD. This book will speak to anyone underneath a cloud of PTSD. It's not just for those that served in the military. Rather for anyone connected with anyone living with PTSD. This book looks at the political triggers that set PTSD in motion and the spiritual when trying to recover.”
Published by Fulton Books, Robert Wright’s book presents readers with a profound glimpse into the complexities of PTSD, highlighting the emotional toll of trauma and the resilience needed to navigate its challenges. Filled with insightful wisdom, candor, and a touch of humor, Wright’s story is a testament to the power of self-reflection and the importance of support systems in overcoming adversity.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A View from a Train” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
