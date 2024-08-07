Patrick JF Malone’s Newly Released “SAVE: Before Plymouth Rock, Before Jamestown, Worlds Collide” is a Gripping Historical Drama
“SAVE: Before Plymouth Rock, Before Jamestown, Worlds Collide” from Christian Faith Publishing author Patrick JF Malone is a captivating historical novel that explores the clash of cultures and the moral dilemmas faced by early explorers and indigenous peoples.
Virginia Beach, VA, August 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “SAVE: Before Plymouth, Rock Before Jamestown, Worlds Collide”: an engrossing look into a complex historical period. “SAVE” is the creation of published author Patrick JF Malone, a retired pastor and Christian school principal, originally from Dundalk, Maryland, now residing in Virginia. He and his wife Patricia have nine children, and sixteen grandchildren. Patrick and Patricia are both children of WWII US Navy veterans, and lifelong practicing Christians.
Malone shares, “Nearly one hundred years before Pocahontas, Capt. John Smith, and the founding of the Jamestown colony in Virginia, three people and two worlds collide at the sand cliffs of what would become Virginia Beach. The ills and virtues of both worlds are on display. Will they choose accepted brutality or decide upon a different path and discover a deeper truth about life?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patrick JF Malone’s new book masterfully delves into the historical context and personal stories of early encounters between European explorers and Native Americans, revealing the complexities and consequences of their interactions.
Consumers can purchase "SAVE" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "SAVE," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
