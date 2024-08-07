Bronwyn Cochran Randel’s Newly Released "Forsaken Gospel: How Denominational Christianity Lost the Way" is a Provocative Analysis
“Forsaken Gospel: How Denominational Christianity Lost the Way” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bronwyn Cochran Randel is a thought-provoking examination of how modern denominational practices have diverged from the original Christian teachings and principles.
Clarkesville, GA, August 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Forsaken Gospel: How Denominational Christianity Lost the”: an informative discussion certain to spark a fresh awareness of modern challenges to Christianity. “Forsaken Gospel: How Denominational Christianity Lost the Way” is the creation of published author Bronwyn Cochran Randel, a retired high school English teacher and dedicated mother, who lives with her husband of more than forty years in the foothills of the Blue Ridge in the northeast Georgia. During her years in the classroom, she continued her own education, culminating with an education doctorate in 2012.
Randel shares, “What is commonly called a 'worship' service today is nothing like the assemblies of first-century Christians. Today’s usage of familiar biblical terms—such as God, redemption, and salvation, among many others—would be unrecognizable to the apostles and their converts, both Jewish and Gentile. The vast majority of people who identify themselves as 'Christians' in the modern era have never actually read the Bible for themselves at all.
“God, our Creator and heavenly Father, is not hiding from or sneaking up on anybody. He created us in His own image, and He wants to communicate with us. He created the planet Earth to be our home, where every process, living and unliving, teaches us about Him. He placed a gospel in the stars that we see and has also given us the written Word, the Bible. Then, in a unique miracle of life, He Himself caused a virgin woman to become pregnant and give birth to the Messiah, the Savior who had been promised from the beginning of creation.
“These dissimilar texts are all in absolute agreement. But don’t take it from me—He wants to speak to you, personally, face-to-face and heart-to-heart. He wants you to know Him in the same way He knows you. That is the destiny He created for you. In fact, He paid the ultimate price to make it possible.
“All you have to do is say yes.
“So very simple! (But not easy.)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bronwyn Cochran Randel’s new book offers a compelling critique of modern denominational practices and urges readers to reconnect with the foundational truths of Christianity.
Consumers can purchase “Forsaken Gospel: How Denominational Christianity Lost the Way” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
