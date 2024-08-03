Las Vegas Executive Association Hosts Fireside Chat with Michael Crome, CFO of the Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas, NV, August 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Wednesday, July 31, 2024, the Las Vegas Executive Association (LVEA) had the honor of welcoming Michael Crome, CFO of the Las Vegas Raiders, for an engaging and insightful Fireside Chat with LVEA Vice President Mark Baker. The event was both enjoyable and educational, providing members with a unique perspective on Michael's personal journey and the inner workings of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Michael Crome shared his inspiring story, beginning with his humble origins in Columbus, Ohio. He recounted a pivotal meeting that ignited his passion for finance, leading to a successful career in the field. In addition to his professional achievements, Michael spoke about his love for marathon running, which he uses as a stress reliever. Remarkably, he is one of only a hundred individuals to have completed the World Marathon Challenge.
During the session, LVEA members gained valuable insights into the operations of the Las Vegas Raiders. Michael discussed his recruitment by the Raiders in 2021 for the CFO position, highlighting how his commitment to community involvement aligned with the team's core objectives. He also shed light on the significant impact of the Raiders' move to Las Vegas, noting that the team's value more than doubled and they rose to one of the top five teams in season ticket sales, a remarkable achievement considering their previous standings.
Michael shared some intriguing statistics, including the fact that over 45% of the Raiders' revenue comes from the NFL's TV rights deal, a revelation that surprised many in attendance. He also provided insights into the potential for Las Vegas to become a regular rotation for hosting the Super Bowl, further emphasizing the city's growing significance in the sports world.
"We were thrilled to have Michael Crome share his experiences and knowledge with our members," said Heidi Meidenbauer, President of LVEA. "His story is truly inspiring, and his insights into the Raiders' operations and the broader NFL landscape were incredibly valuable."
The Fireside Chat with Michael Crome was a testament to LVEA's commitment to providing its members with exceptional opportunities for learning and networking. Events like this continue to foster a sense of community and professional growth among the Las Vegas business leaders.
For more information about the Las Vegas Executive Association and its initiatives, please visit lvea.com.
Contact
Las Vegas Executives AssociationContact
Deana Linderholm
702-870-6100
www.lvea.com
Deana Linderholm
702-870-6100
www.lvea.com
