Regina Lewis-Martin’s Newly Released "Searching for a Deeper Love" is a Thoughtful Exploration of Spiritual Enlightenment
“Searching for a Deeper Love” from Christian Faith Publishing author Regina Lewis-Martin is a heartfelt exploration of faith, personal growth, and discovering profound love through a spiritual journey.
Dayton, OH, August 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Searching for a Deeper Love,” a poignant reflection on faith, personal transformation, and the pursuit of a profound spiritual connection, is the creation of published author, Regina Lewis-Martin.
Lewis-Martin shares, “I pray this book has been inspiring to whoever read it. I count all things but loss for the excellency of the knowledge of Christ Jesus, my Lord, for whom I have suffered the loss of all things and do count them but doing that I may win Christ—be founded in Him not having my own righteousness, which is of the law, but that which is through the faith of Christ, the righteousness that is of God by faith. That I may know Jesus and the power of His resurrection and the fellowship of His suffering, being made conformable unto His death.
Let us, therefore, as many as be perfect in the completion of God’s Word because Christ is perfect. Be thus minded, and if in anything you be otherwise minded, God shall reveal even this unto you. Keep pressing toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus. We must endure to the end. Just know we as a people have values and place a high value on the price that was paid for us. We are worth more than what the earth pays us. You’ve got to be willing to sow into your own future. You must value your destiny and don’t measure your values by others. Don’t judge your future by your past. It’s not how you started this race, but it is about how you finish the race. Maya Angelou said, 'As you learn of God, teach it, and as you get from God, give it.' I say, let’s pass the love of God to all. Yes, I found a deeper love, and this love I now live for. This book is for you, for you to find a deeper love in Jesus, for there is no greater love.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Regina Lewis-Martin’s new book offers readers an inspiring narrative that encourages spiritual growth and a deeper connection with God.
Consumers can purchase “Searching for a Deeper Love” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Searching for a Deeper Love,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
