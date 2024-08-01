Gamer Pakistan Announces Delisting from Nasdaq
Henderson, NV, August 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gamer Pakistan Inc. (Nasdaq:GPAK) (GPAK), an early-stage company currently focused on organizing esports events in Pakistan and related activities, today announced that the Company received notice from Nasdaq that the Company’s request to continue its listing on Nasdaq has been denied by the Nasdaq Hearings Panel and that trading of the Company’s securities will be suspended at the open of trading on August 5, 2024. The delisting is a result of failure to satisfy the $1.00 minimum bid price listing required in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and the obligation to file periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission as required under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(d)(1).
Gamer Pakistan CEO James Knopf commented, “While we are disappointed in the Nasdaq delisting, this does not deter us from our long-term strategy of executing our business plan and creating stockholder value.”
The Company expects its common stock will commence trading on the OTC Markets Group platform at the open of trading on August 5, 2024, under the symbol “GPAK” and the Company plans to apply to trade on the OTCQB Market or other OTC market as soon as possible.
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements about the products and services of Pakistan within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements about the Company’s expectations regarding the trading of its common stock on the OTC Markets Group platform and any application it may make to trade on the OTCQB or other OTC market, and any statements we make about the Company’s future. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms These types of statements address matters that are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking guidance we provide. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in context of the risk factors disclosed in our annual report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC. These filings can be accessed on-line at www.sec.gov and other websites or can be obtained from the Company’s investor relations department. All of the information and disclosures we make in this news release regarding our business, including any forward-looking guidance, are as of the date given and we assume no obligation to update or change this information, regardless of subsequent events.
Contact:
jknopf@gpsportsinc.com
949-449-0553
