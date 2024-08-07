Barbara Ritchey’s Newly Released “GROWING IN GRACE: Lessons from a Caregiver” is an Inspirational Journey of Faith and Resilience
“GROWING IN GRACE: Lessons from a Caregiver” from Christian Faith Publishing author Barbara Ritchey is a poignant memoir that chronicles her challenges as a caregiver, navigating through family dysfunction, legal battles, and personal grief while finding solace and strength in God’s grace.
Pisgah Forest, NC, August 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “GROWING IN GRACE: Lessons from a Caregiver”: a heartfelt memoir detailing experiences as a caregiver amidst familial struggles and personal trials. “GROWING IN GRACE: Lessons from a Caregiver” is the creation of published author Barbara Ritchey, a Christian wife, mom, and nana, who lives in the mountains of western North Carolina with her husband Alex, their two dogs, two cats, and seven chickens (she is a bit obsessed with her chickens). She retired from the air force and loves volunteering in various capacities in her community. Barbara loves to sew, garden, and travel, and she and Alex are frequently on the road to visit their daughters and six lovely grandchildren.
Ritchey shares, “A mom incapable of love. Multiple caregiving emergencies. Expensive litigation against false allegations. Betrayal, loss of all parents. Grief. Growth. Giving up control. Leaning on God.
When you are raised in a dysfunctional family with a mentally unstable mother who should love you but doesn’t, you spend your entire life, sadly, trying to earn that love, until one day, you move her into your home in obedience to the fifth commandment. Within weeks, things start to go downhill, your mom’s condition (mental and physical) deteriorates, your sisters accuse you of elder abuse, and it isn’t long before the proverbial manure hits the fan. As if that isn’t bad enough, your in-laws have simultaneous health emergencies, then your dad, and you gain a new caregiving responsibility.
Funerals, lawsuits, and betrayal—a perfect storm of catastrophes that would knock most people on their butts.
But instead, it knocks you on your knees, and you find grace, God’s free grace.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barbara Ritchey’s new book is a testament to the transformative power of faith and resilience in the face of overwhelming challenges.
Consumers can purchase “GROWING IN GRACE: Lessons from a Caregiver” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “GROWING IN GRACE: Lessons from a Caregiver,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
