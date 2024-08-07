Albertine Perrier’s Newly Released “BROKEN JARS” is a Heartfelt and Inspiring Memoir That Celebrates Life’s Lessons and Blessings
“BROKEN JARS” from Christian Faith Publishing author Albertine Perrier is an inspiring memoir that delves into themes of faith, resilience, and the healing power of God's love through personal and family stories.
Owego, NY, August 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “BROKEN JARS”: a touching reflection on life’s peaks and valleys. “BROKEN JARS” is the creation of published author Albertine Perrier, a native of New York who was born in 1931. She now lives in Owego, Tioga County, New York. She was married to the late Donald E. Salisbury Sr., and they had four children. Now there are eight grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren. Family and her faith have always been the most important part of her life.
Perrier shares, “Isaiah 64:8 says, 'But now, O Lord, thou art our father, and we are the clay, and thou the potter, and we are the work of thy hand.'
“Life can be difficult and take us on unexpected paths. The paths can lead to tough circumstances and dark places of uncertainty. At times, we think our troubles will never end. This book has my personal life story of my struggles to overcome the dark spaces in my life by letting God’s love light my path. My faith in God’s promises, my coming to Jesus, and prayer has helped me through many difficult times.
“My mother wrote her childhood memories for me when she was in her eighties, and I interviewed her for more information. She was born in 1910. Then I asked my daughter, Annette, to write about her over fifty-year journey with type 1 diabetes. My grandson, Randy, suddenly became ill in his senior year and was told he had mental illness but was given a wrong diagnosis and medication. His story is included plus his mother’s writing regarding his illness on a notebook. There are poems and other stories. The book has 160 photos. It has taken me many hours to put this book together, but if it helps one person, it will be a blessing. God will never forsake you. He will put together your broken vessel.
“Psalms 31:12 says, 'I am forgotten as a dead man out of mind. I am like a broken vessel.' And Psalms 147:3 says, 'He healeth the broken in heart, and bindeth up their wounds.'
“This is a book of hope that God compelled me to write, and even though I am ninety-one, due to a recent visual impairment, I had to hold a magnifying glass so I could see when typing the words.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Albertine Perrier’s new book is a testament to faith and perseverance, offering readers a deeply moving and encouraging collection of personal stories and reflections.
Consumers can purchase “BROKEN JARS” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “BROKEN JARS,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
